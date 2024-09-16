Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to take shelter

An air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.

ATTENTION! An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv! We ask everyone to urgently go to civil defense shelters - Kyiv City State Administration.

Add

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about UAVs flying at Kyiv from the southwest.

Kyiv is on air alert: air defense is in operation