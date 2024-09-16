Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to take shelter
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine. The Kyiv City State Administration urges all residents to immediately go to civil defense shelters.
An air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.
ATTENTION! An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv! We ask everyone to urgently go to civil defense shelters
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about UAVs flying at Kyiv from the southwest.
