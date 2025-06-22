Reznikov on Russian negotiating delegations: not authorized to make decisions and do not relay "bad news" to the Kremlin

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Exclusive
07:59 AM • 11371 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 55051 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 81742 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 140461 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 100139 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 126557 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 234041 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 195510 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 93873 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95859 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
Iran avoided damage from US strikes by preemptively removing materials from nuclear facilities - BBCJune 22, 02:28 AM • 12765 views
US strike on Iran: Israel's reaction emergesJune 22, 02:59 AM • 14134 views
UN makes urgent statement regarding US strikes on IranJune 22, 03:46 AM • 11888 views
A resident of Kyiv region organized a prostitution network in Sumy: detailsJune 22, 05:47 AM • 15163 views
Iran says true war "starts right now" after US strike - MediaJune 22, 06:07 AM • 17257 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 140461 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 234041 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 195510 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 126848 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 176234 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Anthony Albanese
Oleksii Reznikov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 27154 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 55051 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 36169 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 41867 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 50060 views
Actual
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
Financial Times
The New York Times
Cruise missile
Shahed-136

Reznikov on Russian negotiating delegations: not authorized to make decisions and do not relay "bad news" to the Kremlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

According to former Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, Russian negotiators behave politely, but are not authorized to make decisions and are merely a mouthpiece for the Kremlin, afraid to relay "bad news" to the top. They do not inform Moscow about the real situation at the front, which became evident during an attempt to organize an exchange of bodies of the fallen.

Reznikov on Russian negotiating delegations: not authorized to make decisions and do not relay "bad news" to the Kremlin

Members of Russian delegations are polite during closed-door negotiations, but not authorized to make decisions. They are a mouthpiece for the Kremlin and are afraid to convey bad news about the real state of affairs "upstairs". This was stated by former Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with Radio Svoboda, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Reznikov, who was a member of the first delegation in direct negotiations with Russia after the full-scale invasion in 2022, Russians behave "delicately, diplomatically, with respect for their counterparts... trying to convey their position or the position of their leadership" during closed-door negotiations.

"But as soon as they went out to the media – they were like different people. Because they had to send a signal to their audience, and something completely different was being told. Because they were selling what they wanted to hear there, not what was happening inside the room," Reznikov added.

At the same time, during the negotiations, they cannot make any decisions, only relay the words of the Kremlin leadership.

"In my opinion, none of them had any subjectivity, any mandate for real negotiations in terms of reaching an agreement. They performed a function. They were told what they had to say, perhaps with small fluctuations. But we achieved some positive results. We agreed on humanitarian corridors to save civilian lives: Volnovakha, Berdiansk, Mariupol... Thousands of people were saved," Reznikov recalled.

At the same time, members of Russian delegations do not transmit data to Moscow about the real state of affairs at the front. Reznikov said that when he tried to organize the first large-scale body exchange, discussing it with Russian President's aide Vladimir Medinsky, he encountered a lack of understanding.

"I say, according to our military reports, we already have three thousand bodies of your soldiers on our controlled territory. We know that all morgues in Belarus are full, according to intercepts. We know that, in addition to morgues, you use mobile crematoria. We know this for sure. But three thousand bodies are lying there. While it's cold, they just lie there, but then they'll start to rot, and we are ready to give them back to you. Let the Red Cross help, but we want to take ours and bury them, give them back to their families. Medinsky was very surprised. He looked at Oleksandr Fomin, who was then Serhiy Shoigu's deputy. He had a poker face: we don't confirm it, we have 60 dead from COVID and that's it," Reznikov said.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Radio Liberty
Oleksii Reznikov
Belarus
Volnovakha
Berdiansk
Mariupol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9