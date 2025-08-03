Over the day, five civilians were killed in Donetsk region, and 11 more were wounded

As a result of enemy shelling on August 2, five civilians were killed and eleven more were wounded in Donetsk Oblast. This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, according to UNN.

On August 2, Russians killed 5 residents of Donetsk Oblast: 2 in Kostiantynivka, 1 each in Siversk, Pokrovsk, and Raiske. Another 11 people in the region were wounded during the day. - the report says.

According to Filashkin, the total number of victims of Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast is provided without taking into account the temporarily occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.

On the evening of August 2, Mykolaiv suffered a missile strike that resulted in the destruction of three private houses and damage to 23 private, 12 apartment buildings, six cars, a post office, and a building materials store. Seven people were injured, four of whom received medical assistance on the spot, and three were hospitalized.

On Saturday, August 2, Russian troops shelled civilian infrastructure in Mykolaiv. Private houses were destroyed, and a number of residential buildings, including multi-story ones, were damaged.

Also on this day, Russia attacked Kherson with two guided aerial bombs, damaging the bridge to the Korabel microdistrict. Local residents are urged to evacuate due to complicated logistics and lack of gas.

On the night of August 3, Russian drones damaged private houses in Chuhuiv, as a result of which three women suffered an acute stress reaction. Emergency services are working at the scene.

In addition, on the night of August 3, Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, suffered more than 10 enemy UAV strikes. As a result of the attack, more than 10 residential buildings caught fire, and there are casualties.