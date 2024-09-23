Russian shelling of Donetsk region: three dead, 10 wounded overnight

Russian troops fired 14 times on Donetsk region's population centers yesterday, September 22. Three people were killed, 10 others were injured, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged as a result of the enemy's attacks. This was announced on Monday by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.

On September 22, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Myrnohrad and 1 in Novoukrainka. Another 10 people were wounded in the region over the day - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the operational situation in the region as of the morning of September 23 is as follows:

Volnovakha district. A person died and a house was damaged in Novoukrainka of Vuhledar community.

Pokrovsk district. In Kurakhove, the private sector, multi-storey buildings and the industrial zone were shelled, and private houses were damaged in Hirnyk. Two people died in Myrnohrad.

Kramatorsk district. An administrative building was damaged in Torske of the Lyman community. A person was wounded in Mykolaivka, 3 multi-storey buildings and an administrative building were damaged. An enterprise was damaged in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka. In Sloviansk 3 people were wounded, 72 private houses were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 2 multi-storey buildings, 2 private houses and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged. In Kramatorsk, 6 people were injured, 4 houses and 2 cars were damaged.

Bakhmut district. In Siversk, 2 houses were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 2 multi-storey buildings and 9 private houses were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 591 people were evacuated from the front line, including 48 children.

