Russian shelling of Donetsk region: three dead, 10 wounded overnight

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110270 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114081 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 185097 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146890 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148662 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141095 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191266 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112255 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180854 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104924 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 56411 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 47077 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 74575 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 48566 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 44529 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 185097 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191266 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180854 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207963 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196522 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146640 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146146 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150506 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141605 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158207 views
Actual
Russian shelling of Donetsk region: three dead, 10 wounded overnight

Russian shelling of Donetsk region: three dead, 10 wounded overnight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26643 views

On September 22, Russian troops fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. As a result of hostile attacks, 3 civilians were killed and 10 others were injured. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

Russian troops fired 14 times on Donetsk region's population centers yesterday, September 22. Three people were killed, 10 others were injured, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged as a result of the enemy's attacks. This was announced on Monday by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN

On September 22, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Myrnohrad and 1 in Novoukrainka. Another 10 people were wounded in the region over the day

- Filashkin wrote on Telegram. 

According to him, the operational situation in the region as of the morning of September 23 is as follows: 

  • Volnovakha district. A person died and a house was damaged in Novoukrainka of Vuhledar community.
  • Pokrovsk district. In Kurakhove, the private sector, multi-storey buildings and the industrial zone were shelled, and private houses were damaged in Hirnyk. Two people died in Myrnohrad.
  • Kramatorsk district. An administrative building was damaged in Torske of the Lyman community. A person was wounded in Mykolaivka, 3 multi-storey buildings and an administrative building were damaged. An enterprise was damaged in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka. In Sloviansk 3 people were wounded, 72 private houses were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 2 multi-storey buildings, 2 private houses and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged. In Kramatorsk, 6 people were injured, 4 houses and 2 cars were damaged.
  • Bakhmut district. In Siversk, 2 houses were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 2 multi-storey buildings and 9 private houses were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 591 people were evacuated from the front line, including 48 children.

Russian troops shoot at a bank in Kherson region, leaving one dead and 7 wounded in 24 hours23.09.24, 08:49 • 19183 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
myrnohradMyrnohrad
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
volnovakhaVolnovakha
vuhledarUgledar
siverskSiversk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
bakhmutBakhmut
kramatorskKramatorsk

Contact us about advertising