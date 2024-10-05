Russians attacked three districts of Donetsk region during the day: 2 killed, 6 wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 50278 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101568 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164088 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136257 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142206 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138598 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180795 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112024 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171644 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141143 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141014 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 93015 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108456 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110568 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164088 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180795 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171644 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199044 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188030 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141014 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141143 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146051 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137515 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154439 views
Russians attacked three districts of Donetsk region during the day: 2 killed, 6 wounded

Russians attacked three districts of Donetsk region during the day: 2 killed, 6 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23013 views

On October 5, the occupants attacked Bakhmut, Volnovakha and Kramatorsk districts. As a result of the shelling, a 65-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed, and 7 people were injured of varying severity.

Russian troops attacked three districts in Donetsk region today. As a result of the shelling, a 65-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed, 6 people were injured of varying degrees of severity, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 5, the army of the aggressor state shelled Bakhmut, Volnovakha and Kramatorsk districts. At 11:00 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces allegedly shelled the city of Toretsk with artillery. A 65-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries.

Around 12:00, the enemy launched an air strike on the village of Velyka Novosilka. A couple was injured in the attack: An 86-year-old man was killed, and his wife of 76 years received multiple shrapnel wounds.

At 15:00, the town of Kostyantynivka also came under a bomb attack. In a residential area, five residents sustained injuries of varying severity - three women aged 54, 63 and 74 and 54 and 72-year-old men. They were diagnosed with mine-blast traumas, contusions, shrapnel wounds and cut wounds to the head and limbs.

All the victims received qualified medical care.

Residential buildings, power lines, gas pipelines, cars and a garage were damaged. Earlier, Russian troops had fired KAB-250s at the settlements.

Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Art. 438(1) and (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.

Russians hit administrative buildings and infrastructure facilities in Donetsk region, one person was killed05.10.24, 11:15 • 19123 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
volnovakhaVolnovakha
toretskToretsk
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
bakhmutBakhmut
kramatorskKramatorsk

