Russians attacked three districts of Donetsk region during the day: 2 killed, 6 wounded

Russian troops attacked three districts in Donetsk region today. As a result of the shelling, a 65-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed, 6 people were injured of varying degrees of severity, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 5, the army of the aggressor state shelled Bakhmut, Volnovakha and Kramatorsk districts. At 11:00 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces allegedly shelled the city of Toretsk with artillery. A 65-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries.

Around 12:00, the enemy launched an air strike on the village of Velyka Novosilka. A couple was injured in the attack: An 86-year-old man was killed, and his wife of 76 years received multiple shrapnel wounds.

At 15:00, the town of Kostyantynivka also came under a bomb attack. In a residential area, five residents sustained injuries of varying severity - three women aged 54, 63 and 74 and 54 and 72-year-old men. They were diagnosed with mine-blast traumas, contusions, shrapnel wounds and cut wounds to the head and limbs.

All the victims received qualified medical care.

Residential buildings, power lines, gas pipelines, cars and a garage were damaged. Earlier, Russian troops had fired KAB-250s at the settlements.

Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Art. 438(1) and (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.

Russians hit administrative buildings and infrastructure facilities in Donetsk region, one person was killed