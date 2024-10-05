Russians hit administrative buildings and infrastructure facilities in Donetsk region, one person was killed

Over the past day, Russian occupants fired 17 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. In particular, they hit administrative buildings and infrastructure facilities. There is one dead and one wounded. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin in Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

In total, Russians fired 17 times at settlements in Donetsk region over the last day - Filashkin said.

Details

"Pokrovsk district. A person was wounded in Illinka of Maryinka community. In Kurakhove, 2 administrative buildings and several multi-storey buildings were damaged, in Voznesenka a private house was damaged. A private house was damaged in Pokrovsk, and another one in Novoandriivka," wrote Filashkin.

According to him, a private house, a multi-storey building, an administrative building, a shop and 3 infrastructure facilities were damaged in Kramatorsk district in Lyman. Two houses and an administrative building were destroyed in Zakitne, two houses were destroyed in Zarichne, and one in Torske.

"In Mykolayivka community, 4 dachas and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Zorya Illinivska community, 4 objects were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, a non-residential building was damaged," noted Filashkin.

He also reported that 2 houses were damaged in Siversk, Bakhmut district. In Chasovoyarsk community, 1 person was killed, 16 private houses and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

Police in Donetsk region showed the consequences of enemy shelling over the past day.

North of Donetsk region will be left without water supply due to massive Russian shelling