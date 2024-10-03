North of Donetsk region will be left without water supply due to massive Russian shelling

Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and nearby settlements in the north of Donetsk region will be left without water supply for an indefinite period due to massive shelling by Russian troops. As a result of hostile strikes , two Water of Donbass facilities have been critically damaged, and it is currently impossible to restore the equipment. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports .

Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostyantynivka and the surrounding settlements, where about 260,000 people live, will have problems with water supply due to massive enemy shelling - Filashkin said.

According to him, on September 28, Russian troops critically damaged 2 facilities of “Water of Donbass”. Given the large amount of damage, there is no technical possibility of restoring the equipment, Filashkin said.

He added that RMA and the local authorities are working to establish alternative water supply options. Currently, industrial water is being temporarily supplied from the river intake of Voda Donbassa.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 25 times in Donetsk region. Power lines, special equipment and numerous buildings were damaged, and 11 civilians were wounded.