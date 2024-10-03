North of Donetsk region will be left without water supply due to massive Russian shelling

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

North of Donetsk region will be left without water supply due to massive Russian shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and other cities in the north of Donetsk region will be left without water supply due to massive shelling. Russians critically damaged 2 facilities of the “Water of Donbass”, the equipment is currently unable to be restored.

Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and nearby settlements in the north of Donetsk region will be left without water supply for an indefinite period due to massive shelling by Russian troops. As a result of hostile strikes , two Water of Donbass facilities have been critically damaged, and it is currently impossible to restore the equipment. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports

Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostyantynivka and the surrounding settlements, where about 260,000 people live, will have problems with water supply due to massive enemy shelling

- Filashkin said. 

According to him, on September 28, Russian troops critically damaged 2 facilities of “Water of Donbass”. Given the large amount of damage, there is no technical possibility of restoring the equipment, Filashkin said. 

He added that RMA and the local authorities are working to establish alternative water supply options. Currently, industrial water is being temporarily supplied from the river intake of Voda Donbassa.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 25 times in Donetsk region. Power lines, special equipment and numerous buildings were damaged, and 11 civilians were wounded.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
kramatorskKramatorsk

Contact us about advertising