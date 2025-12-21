$42.340.00
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 19738 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 22975 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 17032 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 18647 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 25637 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 29403 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25497 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24721 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20154 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 87233 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 62024 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
Occupiers strengthen control over mobile communications in Donetsk region - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Residents of occupied Donetsk region complain about multi-hour queues at mobile operator service points due to mass blocking of numbers and forced re-registration of SIM cards. This is an element of total control over the communications of the population in the temporarily occupied territory.

Occupiers strengthen control over mobile communications in Donetsk region - CNS

Residents of temporarily occupied Donetsk region complain about chronic multi-hour queues at mobile operator service points. They note that the reason for the queues is the massive blocking of numbers and forced re-registration of SIM cards, which the occupation authorities present as a "technical procedure." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that people are forced to come to Donetsk from other cities, including Volnovakha and nearby settlements, queue up in the morning and wait for 4-6 hours. In some cases, attempts to re-register last for weeks or even months without success due to the limited number of service points and constant changes in requirements.

Representatives of the occupation authorities explain the "data update" by adhering to the so-called "security measures." However, according to analysts, this is an element of total control over the communications of the population in the temporarily occupied territory. Blocking numbers without transparent grounds and the requirement of personal presence for "confirmation" create artificial administrative chaos and make access to communication dependent on the decisions of the occupation apparatus.

- the report says.

It is indicated that for residents of Donetsk region, due to the shortage of service points and constant refusals for formal reasons, communication is actually turning from a basic need into a privilege: this is especially painful for the elderly, people with disabilities, and residents of remote settlements, for whom every trip to the city is an additional financial and physical burden.

"Such practice is part of "preventive measures" and the fight against the so-called "unreliable" segments of the population. Communications are used as a tool of discipline, identification, and further pressure on the population of the temporarily occupied territories," the CNS summarizes.

Recall

Residents of Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, and Rubizhne have been living without mobile communication and internet for two years. The occupation authorities ignore appeals and explain the lack of communication by "control over information flows" and "proximity to the front line."

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volnovakha
Donetsk