Mobile internet disappeared in Melitopol, Google Play and VPN blocked - CNS

Since mid-September, residents of temporarily occupied Melitopol have been left without mobile internet. Access to Google Play services and VPN is blocked, and their presence on smartphones raises suspicions at checkpoints. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

The disappearance of mobile internet and restricted access to VPN and Google Play is another step by the occupiers to control the population. Using services that allow bypassing blockages becomes risky, as people with such applications may be subjected to checks and suspicions at checkpoints.

Experts believe that such actions are aimed at complicating the exchange of information with the outside world.

"This is the Kremlin's way of isolating people and keeping them under control," they said. - emphasized the CNS.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians check schoolchildren's phones for the presence of YouTube, Spotify, and VPN applications. This is done to isolate children from the free world and immerse them in the information environment of Kremlin propaganda.

Russians are building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territories