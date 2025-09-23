Russians are building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territories

Russia is building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, it launched a 74-meter TV tower near Berdiansk to cover up to 25,000 people. It is used for propaganda and to intensify repression. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), as reported by UNN.

the enemy continues to install towers and expand the broadcasting network to more easily deliver its lies to the occupied territories - writes the Center for National Resistance.

It is noted that a 74-meter TV tower was recently launched near Berdiansk - according to their calculations, it can cover up to 25,000 people.

"Propagandists are responsible for spreading fakes and inciting war. That is why such towers are not just equipment, but an element of the enemy's repressive infrastructure," the CNS added.

Recall

In the occupied territories, Russians impose Russian satellite TV. The local population refuses, so the occupiers threaten to seize "unlicensed" equipment from those who do not install Kremlin channels.

