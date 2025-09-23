Russians are building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territories

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
08:12 PM • 4984 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 14748 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 23171 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 28195 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 41334 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 55345 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 52820 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27764 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 49838 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24895 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.6m/s
52%
752mm
Popular news
Girl beaten in Lviv caught on video: police identified attackersVideoSeptember 22, 02:33 PM • 11219 views
Ambassadors of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger visited occupied Crimea. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused African diplomats of hypocrisySeptember 22, 04:37 PM • 3532 views
Illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 million: Kyiv judge Kropyvna served with notice of suspicionSeptember 22, 05:16 PM • 5622 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - SanduSeptember 22, 05:57 PM • 9558 views
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in Sevastopol06:33 PM • 6768 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 39252 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 41338 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 55349 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 52824 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 49841 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Israel
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 39252 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 20965 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 37508 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 88064 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 110615 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
Eurofighter Typhoon

Russians are building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Russia is building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including launching a 74-meter TV tower near Berdiansk. It can cover up to 25,000 people and is used for propaganda and to intensify repression.

Russians are building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territories

Russia is building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, it launched a 74-meter TV tower near Berdiansk to cover up to 25,000 people. It is used for propaganda and to intensify repression. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), as reported by UNN.

the enemy continues to install towers and expand the broadcasting network to more easily deliver its lies to the occupied territories

- writes the Center for National Resistance.

It is noted that a 74-meter TV tower was recently launched near Berdiansk - according to their calculations, it can cover up to 25,000 people.

"Propagandists are responsible for spreading fakes and inciting war. That is why such towers are not just equipment, but an element of the enemy's repressive infrastructure," the CNS added.

Recall

In the occupied territories, Russians impose Russian satellite TV. The local population refuses, so the occupiers threaten to seize "unlicensed" equipment from those who do not install Kremlin channels.

Russians in TOT block broadcasting of Ukrainian media and impose "Russian World TV" - GUR18.02.24, 13:40 • 31363 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Ukraine
Berdiansk