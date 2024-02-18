ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Russians in TOT block broadcasting of Ukrainian media and impose "Russian World TV" - GUR

Russians in TOT block broadcasting of Ukrainian media and impose "Russian World TV" - GUR

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31336 views

Russian proxies in the occupied regions of Ukraine are blocking Ukrainian media and imposing Russian state television, and transferring local administrations to Russian software and communication services.

Russian invaders are intensifying measures of information and psychological influence on Ukrainians in occupation. Residents of the occupied Kherson region are being massively connected to Russian satellite television. Also, in the occupied Donetsk region, the work of the occupation administrations is being transferred to their own software . This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN writes. 

  In order to block the channels of access to information about the real situation at the front, in Ukraine and in the world, residents of the occupied communities of Kherson region are being massively connected to Russian satellite television called "Russian World"

- the GUR said in a statement. 

  According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians have already installed more than 18,000 such devices.

 The GUR also reports that in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian communities of Donetsk region  the invaders  are transferring the work of the occupation administrations to their own   software and communication services. In particular, we are talking about the "Automated Workplace of a Civil Servant" and the  federal  platform "gosweb".

"At the same time, the Muscovites are expanding the coverage network of Russian mobile communications: in 2023-24, more than 700 base stations were installed in Donetsk region and more than 200 in Kherson region, which is more than 85% of all mobile coverage in the occupied region," the DIU noted.

Russians threaten residents of TOT with Ukrainian passports: from July 1 they will be considered foreigners - CNS07.02.24, 06:10 • 42112 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
khersonKherson

