Russians in TOT block broadcasting of Ukrainian media and impose "Russian World TV" - GUR

Russian invaders are intensifying measures of information and psychological influence on Ukrainians in occupation. Residents of the occupied Kherson region are being massively connected to Russian satellite television. Also, in the occupied Donetsk region, the work of the occupation administrations is being transferred to their own software . This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN writes.

In order to block the channels of access to information about the real situation at the front, in Ukraine and in the world, residents of the occupied communities of Kherson region are being massively connected to Russian satellite television called "Russian World" - the GUR said in a statement.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians have already installed more than 18,000 such devices.

The GUR also reports that in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian communities of Donetsk region the invaders are transferring the work of the occupation administrations to their own software and communication services. In particular, we are talking about the "Automated Workplace of a Civil Servant" and the federal platform "gosweb".

"At the same time, the Muscovites are expanding the coverage network of Russian mobile communications: in 2023-24, more than 700 base stations were installed in Donetsk region and more than 200 in Kherson region, which is more than 85% of all mobile coverage in the occupied region," the DIU noted.

Russians threaten residents of TOT with Ukrainian passports: from July 1 they will be considered foreigners - CNS