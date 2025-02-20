ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Netflix reveals TOP 10 most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainians

Netflix reveals TOP 10 most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115075 views

Netflix has released a rating of the most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainian viewers. The top 3 series include Cassandra, Blackmail, and Surviving the Fall of a Black Hawk Down, while the top movies are Trainspotting on December 31 and Honeymoon with My Mother.

The top 10 most popular series on Netflix among Ukrainian viewers include Cassandra, the second season of Blackmail, and Surviving the Fall of a Black Hawk Down. Among the films are Trainspotting on December 31, Honeymoon with My Mother, and Dolce Villa, UNN reports.

Netflix has published the most popular TV shows among Ukrainians this week:

1. "Cassandra"

A family moves into an old smart home and discovers that it is under the control of a virtual assistant who will stop at nothing to keep them there.

2. Blackmail: Season 2

A new gray mail case sends Owen to Seoul, where a spy threatens to reveal US secrets unless the CIA helps him on a dangerous personal mission.

3. "Surviving the fall of a black hawk"

The series tells the riveting true story of the horror and heroism behind the events that inspired Ridley Scott's blockbuster movie Black Hawk Down. This documentary combines raw, gripping storytelling with first-person interviews from both sides of the battle for Mogadishu in Somalia.

4. "The Night Agent: Season 2

The hunt for a CIA agent accused of leaking secrets puts Peter and Rose in the crosshairs of a ruthless intelligence agent and a deadly war criminal.

5. "Blackmail: Season 1

A rookie CIA lawyer is plunged into the dangerous world of international espionage when a former activist threatens to expose the agency's secrets.

6. The Squid Game: Season 2

Are you ready to save your life? Player 456 is back for even more mind-blowing childhood games, facing new deadly challenges - but armed with a hidden agenda.

7. "Dog's pleasure"

While the owners are away, the cute curious puppy and his dog friends love to play with their favorite toys!

8. "Murder in Ore"

A Stockholm detective under investigation travels to a ski resort to relax, but the disappearance of a young girl forces her to return to work.

9. "Primitive America"

Only one goal matters: survival. Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin star in Peter Berg's gripping new miniseries, "Primitive America.

A mother and son fleeing their past form a new family as they face the harsh nature of freedom and the brutality of the American West.

10. "Night Agent"

While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly plot involving a mole in the White House.

Top 10 most popular movies among Ukrainians:

1. "Train at December 31"

The train on December 31 was supposed to be a normal, quiet trip, at least that's what the conductor Mykola Ivanovych thought. However, fate had other plans.

On this special day, completely opposite passengers traveled from Kyiv to Lviv, taking seats in the same carriage. Instead of the coveted calmness, the conductor tries to defuse the tension, but even the staff of the restaurant car adds pepper and chaos. It seems that the train has felt this tension and is stuck in a deserted field.

2. "Honeymoon with my mom"

When his fiancée leaves him at the altar for her ex, the young man has no choice but to go on a romantic honeymoon with his mother.

3. "Dolce Villa

A successful businessman (Scott Foley) travels to Italy to stop his dreamy daughter (Maya Reficco) from restoring a crumbling villa. However, Italy has other plans for him, as it delivers on its legendary promise of beauty, magic, and romance.

4. "Like pregnant"

Laney is jealous of her pregnant friend and puts on a fake belly... and then accidentally meets the man of her dreams.

5. "Mission Impossible: Reckoning"

With time running out and enemies at every turn, Ethan Hunt and his team race to stop a rogue artificial intelligence from taking over the world.

6. "Death Before the Wedding"

When Maya brings her fiancé home, her traditional parents have to overcome their cultural prejudices against the backdrop of a crisis on the dairy farm. Can love find a way through?

7. "Back in action"

Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Mat (Jamie Foxx) have long since left behind their lives as CIA agents, but are forced to return to the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

8. "Shrek

On a mission to rescue a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, the rude ogre Shrek teams up with a clever donkey.

9. "The Witcher: Sirens from the Deep"

When sailors are attacked by mysterious creatures from the deep, only one person can stop the war between land and sea: the witch Geralt of Rivia.

10. "Love forever"

A couple from Stockholm is planning to get married on the beautiful island of Gotland, where family traditions turn their most important day into a disaster.

Will Smith hints at Hancock 2 with Zendaya20.02.25, 10:19 • 133724 views

