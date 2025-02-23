Rihanna confessed which of her albums she is not ashamed to listen to and announced a new release

Rihanna spoke about her only record that she is “not ashamed” to listen to, about her next album, which is still in the process of being recorded.

Transmits UNN with reference to NME and Harpers Bazaar.

Rihanna has said that Anti is the only album she can listen to without being “embarrassed.” The album, which celebrated its ninth anniversary last month, featured popular hits such as “Kiss It Better” and “Work” and topped the Billboard charts for a number of weeks. In total, Anti remained on the charts for an impressive 456 weeks.

Also recently , Rihanna confirmed that her new album, after an eight-year hiatus, is almost ready: it will be unexpected, without any specific genres or commercial focus.

In her story about her new musical work, Rihanna, for example, denies that the new album can be focused exclusively on reggae rhythms:

Nothing in common. It's not what I'm looking for. It doesn't reflect my evolution. The album has no genre. That's why I waited so long. - explained the singer.

Reference

Rihanna is an American singer, actress, music producer, and fashion designer.

Her real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty. She was born on February 20, 1988 in Saint Michel, Barbados.

She is the eldest daughter of Monica Fenty, an accountant, and Ronald Fenty, a warehouse inspector at a clothing factory. Rihanna's mother is a native of Guyana, and her father has Barbadian and Irish roots.

At the age of 16, she moved to the United States to begin her career as a singer under the guidance of producer Evan Rogers. She subsequently signed with Def Jam Recordings after auditioning in front of Jay-Z, the label's head at the time.

Today, the singer has more than 8 studio albums, 7 Grammy awards, her own cosmetics brand, advertising contracts with Chopard, Christian Dior, Manolo Blahnik, and starring in major films.

After the release of her album Anti in 2016, the Barbadian artist focused on other projects such as her beauty and fashion empire with Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.

She also started a family with rapper ASAP Rocky, with whom she has two children.

