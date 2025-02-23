Rihanna confessed which of her albums she is not ashamed to listen to and announced a new release

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 83592 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 37837 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104305 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 49965 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 27072 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 63624 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 108430 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147768 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138764 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 171289 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 8359 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 27072 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132184 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134090 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162631 views
Rihanna confessed which of her albums she is not ashamed to listen to and announced a new release

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124824 views

The singer said that “Anti” is the only album she feels comfortable listening to. Rihanna also confirmed that her new album, after an 8-year break, will be experimental and without specific genres.

Rihanna spoke about her only record that she is “not ashamed” to listen to, about her next album, which is still in the process of being recorded.

Transmits UNN with reference to NME and Harpers Bazaar.

Rihanna has said that Anti is the only album she can listen to without being “embarrassed.” The album, which celebrated its ninth anniversary last month, featured popular hits such as “Kiss It Better” and “Work” and topped the Billboard charts for a number of weeks. In total, Anti remained on the charts for an impressive 456 weeks.

Also recently , Rihanna confirmed that her new album, after an eight-year hiatus, is almost ready: it will be unexpected, without any specific genres or commercial focus.

Will Smith hints at Hancock 2 with Zendaya20.02.25, 10:19 • 133689 views

In her story about her new musical work, Rihanna, for example, denies that the new album can be focused exclusively on reggae rhythms:

Nothing in common. It's not what I'm looking for. It doesn't reflect my evolution. The album has no genre. That's why I waited so long. 

- explained the singer.

Reference

Rihanna is an American singer, actress, music producer, and fashion designer.

Image

Her real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty. She was born on February 20, 1988 in Saint Michel, Barbados.

She is the eldest daughter of Monica Fenty, an accountant, and Ronald Fenty, a warehouse inspector at a clothing factory. Rihanna's mother is a native of Guyana, and her father has Barbadian and Irish roots.

At the age of 16, she moved to the United States to begin her career as a singer under the guidance of producer Evan Rogers. She subsequently signed with Def Jam Recordings after auditioning in front of Jay-Z, the label's head at the time.

Kanye West realized after "reflection" that he is "not a Nazi"20.02.25, 16:50 • 124586 views

Today, the singer has more than 8 studio albums, 7 Grammy awards, her own cosmetics brand, advertising contracts with Chopard, Christian Dior, Manolo Blahnik, and starring in major films.

After the release of her album Anti in 2016, the Barbadian artist focused on other projects such as her beauty and fashion empire with Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.

She also started a family with rapper ASAP Rocky, with whom she has two children.

Blake Lively updates her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni: new details of the scandal on set20.02.25, 17:26 • 131708 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
united-statesUnited States

