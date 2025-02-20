Kanye West realized after "reflection" that he is "not a Nazi"

Rapper Kanye West said he is "not a Nazi" after a series of anti-Semitic posts on social media this month. This is reported by New Musical Express, UNN reports.

After further reflection, I realized that I was not a Nazi - the rapper wrote.

The statement comes after the singer of the hit song Gold Digger posted highly controversial posts on social media earlier this month and sold a swastika T-shirt on his website before it was taken off sale.

His series of posts - which began after the Grammy Awards - included a reversal of his apology to the Jewish community for previous anti-Semitic statements, as well as a statement that he was a "Nazi" and the words: "I love Hitler.

He also praised billionaire and X owner Elon Musk, calling him "the coolest person to ever be on Twitter" after Musk was accused of being a Nazi during Donald Trump's inauguration.

In subsequent posts, he ridiculed other marginalized communities, claimed that "slavery is a choice," and so on.

After that, he cleaned up the Yeezy website and started selling a white T-shirt with a large swastika on the chest, which was labeled "HH-01" on his website, possibly a reference to the Nazi slogan "Heil Hitler".

Shopify subsequently shut down the site, but the online retailer said it was due to potential fraud, not the sale of a swastika T-shirt.

