Kanye West realized after "reflection" that he is "not a Nazi"
Kyiv • UNN
Rapper Kanye West said he is “not a Nazi” after a series of anti-Semitic posts on social media. He had previously published controversial posts and sold swastika T-shirts on his website.
Rapper Kanye West said he is "not a Nazi" after a series of anti-Semitic posts on social media this month. This is reported by New Musical Express, UNN reports.
After further reflection, I realized that I was not a Nazi
The statement comes after the singer of the hit song Gold Digger posted highly controversial posts on social media earlier this month and sold a swastika T-shirt on his website before it was taken off sale.
His series of posts - which began after the Grammy Awards - included a reversal of his apology to the Jewish community for previous anti-Semitic statements, as well as a statement that he was a "Nazi" and the words: "I love Hitler.
He also praised billionaire and X owner Elon Musk, calling him "the coolest person to ever be on Twitter" after Musk was accused of being a Nazi during Donald Trump's inauguration.
In subsequent posts, he ridiculed other marginalized communities, claimed that "slavery is a choice," and so on.
After that, he cleaned up the Yeezy website and started selling a white T-shirt with a large swastika on the chest, which was labeled "HH-01" on his website, possibly a reference to the Nazi slogan "Heil Hitler".
Shopify subsequently shut down the site, but the online retailer said it was due to potential fraud, not the sale of a swastika T-shirt.
Recall
Kanye West posted on Instagram a report from the valuation company Eton Venture Services, which states that he has officially become a billionaire again.