The functions of the central MSEC were transferred to the Research Institute of Medical and Social Problems of Disability: what is expected
The Ukrainian State Research Institute of Medical and Social Problems of Disability in Dnipro now performs the functions of the central MSEC. The procedure for appealing against MSEC decisions remains unchanged, and cases will be automatically redirected.
From now on, the functions of the central MSEC will be assigned to the Ukrainian State Research Institute of Medical and Social Problems of Disability, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday, UNN reports.
According to the decision of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the functions of the central MSEC, in particular, to consider appeals and verify the validity of decisions made by regional MSECs, were fully transferred to the Ukrainian State Research Institute of Medical and Social Problems of Disability of the Ministry of Health in Dnipro, where during 2024 the Ministry of Health created the necessary material and technical base, which should significantly simplify the process of passing the examination for people
According to the Ministry of Health, "the algorithm for appealing against MSEC decisions has not changed yet." "If your case was sent for appeal to the central MSEC, it will be redirected to the Ukrainian State Research Institute of Medical and Social Problems of Disability of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine in Dnipro. You will be contacted about the review and further actions, and the order of consideration will be maintained," the message says.
In general, according to the Ministry of Health, the appeal procedure is currently as follows:
If you believe that the decision of the MSEC is unreasonable, you can appeal it. At first, you should do this in a pre-trial procedure with a higher-level commission, and if you still do not agree with the result, you need to go to court.
The pre-trial appeal procedure involves the following steps: writing an application to the same commission where you were examined or to the regional commission. After that, an examination will be carried out (if necessary, with an additional examination) and a new decision will be made.
Contact the organization that performs the functions of the central MSEC.
If you do not agree with the new decision, you can appeal to the Central Medical and Social Expert Commission, whose functions are performed by the Ukrainian State Research Institute of Medical and Social Problems of Disability of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine in Dnipro.
The Ministry of Health added that the government, pursuant to the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council and the President, approved a plan to combat corruption and other offenses among the MSEC, which provides for:
- creating a working group to review the decisions made by the MSEC, in particular regarding officials;
- development of a plan by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Transformation to digitize all stages of the examination;
- a quick audit of all disability pension payments to prosecutors and other public officials, which will be conducted by the Pension Fund together with the SBI, the National Police and the SBU;
- submission to the government of draft laws from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Policy on comprehensive reform of the MSEC.
The Ministry of Health noted that it has developed a draft law on the transformation of the processes of functional assessment, disability determination and liquidation of the MSEC, as well as separate amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine. It is currently submitted for public discussion.
For reference
According to the MoH, the MSEC system consists of central and regional level institutions. The MoH establishes the central MSEC, which performs organizational and methodological functions. The regional vertical includes 328 MSECs, including 25 regional bureaus and more than 300 central city and inter-district commissions.