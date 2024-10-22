Ukraine plans to liquidate the MSEC by December 31. Zelensky demands to draft a bill
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine enacted the NSDC decision on combating corruption in the process of establishing disability. Zelenskyy demands a bill to eliminate medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands that a bill be drafted that will provide for the liquidation of medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024, UNN reports.
Details
The Head of State enacted the NSDC Decision of October 22, 2024 "On Combating Corruption and Other Offenses in Establishing Disability of State Officials".
Among other things, Zelensky demands that a draft law be developed and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada that would provide for the liquidation of medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024.
"...development and submission to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine... within one month of a draft law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine regarding the introduction of an assessment of a person with a limitation of daily functioning, developed to ensure urgent reform of the system of medical and social expertise in Ukraine, providing, in particular, for the liquidation of medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024," the document says.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy initiated an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on the situation with the MSEC and fake disabilities. Zelenskyy expects swift action from law enforcement to expose corruption schemes and punish those responsible.
After the NSDC meeting , Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced his resignation.