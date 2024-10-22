Digitalization of processes and real verification of declarations of the PCIE members: Zelensky on the results of the NSDC meeting
President Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to discuss abuses in the MSEC. Decisions on digitalization of processes, verification of declarations and review of unjustified decisions on disability of officials were approved.
During the NSDC meeting on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various government agencies, a list of solutions was identified that would restore justice. In particular, it is the digitalization of the processes of passing all stages of medical and social expert commissions, real verification of declarations of MSEC members. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
"I held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council. We discussed the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies. There were reports from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk and the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on inspections and investigations of criminal offenses. Many facts of violations and obviously fake disabilities of officials have been established," Zelensky wrote.
He said that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, and Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych had reported on the steps to be taken at the government level.
According to him, the situation in the system of prosecutor's offices in Ukraine was discussed separately. The report was made by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.
"The National Security and Defense Council has identified a list of decisions that will restore justice. I approved them by decree. In particular, this includes digitalization of the processes of passing all stages of medical and social expert commissions, real verification of declarations of MSEC members, verification and review of unjustified decisions on disability of officials and audit of relevant pension accruals, legislative changes for urgent reform of the system of medical and social expertise in Ukraine, as well as revision of the system and mechanism for calculating pension payments to government officials," Zelensky said.
The President said that responsibility for the situation must now be personal.
"I instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine to solve the problem at the level of central executive authorities, including the relevant ministries. We need personnel decisions. There should also be political responsibility of the Prosecutor General for the situation in the prosecution bodies of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has initiated an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on the situation with the MSEC and fake disabilities. Zelenskyy expects swift action from law enforcement to expose corruption schemes and punish those responsible.