The US military destroyed rocket launchers and a T-64 tank in eastern Syria in response to the shelling of the MSS Euphrates base. The Pentagon is investigating who is behind the attack, suggesting involvement of pro-Iranian forces.
The Pentagon does not record the active participation of North Korean troops in offensive operations at the front. According to Ukrainian intelligence, 2,000 North Korean military personnel have already been transferred to Russian combat units.
The Pentagon has confirmed permission for Ukraine to use ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike targets in russia. The Pentagon spokesman clarified that the attacks are now concentrated in the Kursk region.
The Pentagon confirmed that the United States provided Israel with intelligence to track Hamas leaders. The US military did not take part in the operation to eliminate Yahya Sinwar, but helped with information on the release of hostages.
Components of the THAAD system have begun to arrive in Israel. The Pentagon said that the battery will be fully operational in the near future, but the exact timing is not disclosed for security reasons.
The United States is deploying a THAAD air defense battery and personnel to Israel to enhance security after Iranian missile attacks. This demonstrates the US commitment to protecting Israel and Americans in the region.
The Pentagon announces the postponement of the meeting of the Ramstein contact group on Ukraine's defense. A new date has not been announced, but the coalition continues to work on providing Ukraine with defense capabilities.
Israeli Prime Minister says Iran “made a big mistake” by attacking the country. The United States helped repel the attack and supports Israel, but calls for a diplomatic solution.
The Pentagon has raised the readiness of additional US forces for deployment in the Middle East. This decision was taken against the backdrop of escalation in the region to protect American interests and deter Iran.
Lloyd Austin and Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation on the dynamics of the fighting and priorities for security assistance to Ukraine. The successful meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in Ramstein was discussed.
The Pentagon has expressed concern about Russia's increased cooperation with Iran, North Korea and China in the arms sector. Of particular concern is Russia's intention to purchase weapons and ammunition from these countries for the war in Ukraine.
Eight U. S. military personnel were injured in a drone attack on a base in Syria. Three have already recovered, while others are being treated for head injuries and smoke poisoning.
The UK is planning to build a radar station to track China and Russia's activities in space. The Darc project is part of the Aukus defense pact between the UK, the US, and Australia.
Russia has launched a satellite that could be an anti-space weapon for the same job as a US government satellite.
The United States has deployed four B-52 strategic bombers to the United Kingdom for planned exercises with NATO allies and regional partners.
The United States plans to withdraw most of its troops from Chad and Niger as it works to renew agreements governing the role of the U. S. military and its anti-terrorism operations in these African countries.
According to Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder, the United States has already begun the process of moving weapons, ammunition and equipment from the approved $1 billion aid package to Ukraine.
Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that any additional US military advisors sent to Ukraine will not work near the front line and will not take part in combat operations.
The United States is considering sending up to 60 additional military advisors to its embassy in Kyiv to support the logistics, oversight, and maintenance of weapons delivered to Ukraine, expanding its non-combat military presence in the country.
Ukraine will demand a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council to discuss air defense, air defense systems and missiles, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in response to recent threats and conflicts.
According to the Pentagon spokesperson, Ukraine urgently needs air defense equipment, and he emphasized the need for the US Congress to approve additional funding to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Netanyahu may benefit politically from the continuation of the war in the Middle East, as it may delay his imprisonment on corruption charges.
According to Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder, U. S. assistance to Ukraine is intended to help it defend its sovereign territory and regain it, and the United States is not providing any assistance for use beyond that.
The Pentagon is considering using the remaining $4 billion in military aid to support Ukraine's defense forces as the Senate delays approval of further financial assistance.
U. S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin handed over his duties to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks after being hospitalized for an urgent bladder problem.
The Pentagon spokesman said that Ukraine will receive GLSDB bombs in accordance with last year's agreements, but did not provide specifics on the timing of their transfer for security reasons.