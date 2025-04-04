Patrick S. Ryder

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15683 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28605 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64732 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213763 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122577 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391858 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310736 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213743 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131822 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213763 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391858 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254326 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310736 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3086 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14176 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45362 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72098 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57189 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Patrick S. Ryder

News by theme

US destroys several targets in Syria in self – defense- Pentagon

The US military destroyed rocket launchers and a T-64 tank in eastern Syria in response to the shelling of the MSS Euphrates base. The Pentagon is investigating who is behind the attack, suggesting involvement of pro-Iranian forces.

News of the World • December 3, 11:26 PM • 17629 views

The Pentagon does not record the active participation of North Korean troops in the battles against Ukraine

The Pentagon does not record the active participation of North Korean troops in offensive operations at the front. According to Ukrainian intelligence, 2,000 North Korean military personnel have already been transferred to Russian combat units.

War • December 3, 07:04 AM • 16924 views

Pentagon confirms Ukraine's permission to use ATACMS missiles for strikes on russia

The Pentagon has confirmed permission for Ukraine to use ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike targets in russia. The Pentagon spokesman clarified that the attacks are now concentrated in the Kursk region.

News of the World • November 26, 11:42 PM • 15302 views

Pentagon confirms that the US provided Israel with intelligence to track Hamas leaders

The Pentagon confirmed that the United States provided Israel with intelligence to track Hamas leaders. The US military did not take part in the operation to eliminate Yahya Sinwar, but helped with information on the release of hostages.

News of the World • October 18, 07:12 AM • 12992 views

Pentagon: THAAD advanced missile defense system will soon be operational in Israel

Components of the THAAD system have begun to arrive in Israel. The Pentagon said that the battery will be fully operational in the near future, but the exact timing is not disclosed for security reasons.

News of the World • October 15, 02:07 PM • 14005 views

US to deploy THAAD air defense battery to Israel

The United States is deploying a THAAD air defense battery and personnel to Israel to enhance security after Iranian missile attacks. This demonstrates the US commitment to protecting Israel and Americans in the region.

News of the World • October 13, 04:55 PM • 23875 views

Ramstein leaders' meeting postponed indefinitely - Pentagon

The Pentagon announces the postponement of the meeting of the Ramstein contact group on Ukraine's defense. A new date has not been announced, but the coalition continues to work on providing Ukraine with defense capabilities.

War • October 11, 02:37 AM • 108946 views

Netanyahu on the missile attack on Israel: Iran made a big mistake and will pay for it

Israeli Prime Minister says Iran “made a big mistake” by attacking the country. The United States helped repel the attack and supports Israel, but calls for a diplomatic solution.

News of the World • October 2, 06:16 AM • 101152 views

Pentagon says additional U.S. military forces have increased readiness for deployment: where and why

The Pentagon has raised the readiness of additional US forces for deployment in the Middle East. This decision was taken against the backdrop of escalation in the region to protect American interests and deter Iran.

News of the World • September 29, 03:02 PM • 29681 views

Austin and Umerov discussed the dynamics of hostilities and security assistance priorities for Ukraine

Lloyd Austin and Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation on the dynamics of the fighting and priorities for security assistance to Ukraine. The successful meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in Ramstein was discussed.

War • September 18, 01:09 PM • 16350 views

The Pentagon is concerned about Russia's military cooperation with Iran, North Korea and China

The Pentagon has expressed concern about Russia's increased cooperation with Iran, North Korea and China in the arms sector. Of particular concern is Russia's intention to purchase weapons and ammunition from these countries for the war in Ukraine.

News of the World • August 14, 08:20 AM • 17315 views

Pentagon: Eight U.S. troops wounded in drone attack in Syria

Eight U. S. military personnel were injured in a drone attack on a base in Syria. Three have already recovered, while others are being treated for head injuries and smoke poisoning.

War • August 13, 10:45 PM • 34988 views

Britain to build radar station to monitor China and Russia in space - media

The UK is planning to build a radar station to track China and Russia's activities in space. The Darc project is part of the Aukus defense pact between the UK, the US, and Australia.

News of the World • August 8, 05:57 PM • 28905 views

Pentagon: Russia launches satellite that can be used against space weapons

Russia has launched a satellite that could be an anti-space weapon for the same job as a US government satellite.

News of the World • May 22, 09:48 AM • 56033 views

The Pentagon announced the transfer of strategic bombers to Britain

The United States has deployed four B-52 strategic bombers to the United Kingdom for planned exercises with NATO allies and regional partners.

War • May 22, 03:51 AM • 117455 views

The United States will withdraw its military from the African countries of Chad and Niger

The United States plans to withdraw most of its troops from Chad and Niger as it works to renew agreements governing the role of the U. S. military and its anti-terrorism operations in these African countries.

News of the World • April 26, 09:37 AM • 16768 views

Process of supplying weapons and ammunition to Ukraine under the new aid package has already begun - Pentagon

According to Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder, the United States has already begun the process of moving weapons, ammunition and equipment from the approved $1 billion aid package to Ukraine.

War • April 26, 08:29 AM • 20215 views

Pentagon: US military advisors will not work at the front in Ukraine

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that any additional US military advisors sent to Ukraine will not work near the front line and will not take part in combat operations.

War • April 25, 11:41 PM • 24376 views

US plans to send additional military advisors to Ukraine - Politico

The United States is considering sending up to 60 additional military advisors to its embassy in Kyiv to support the logistics, oversight, and maintenance of weapons delivered to Ukraine, expanding its non-combat military presence in the country.

War • April 20, 09:18 PM • 26646 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will request a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on sky protection

Ukraine will demand a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council to discuss air defense, air defense systems and missiles, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in response to recent threats and conflicts.

War • April 16, 05:13 PM • 23948 views

Ukraine urgently needs air defense - Pentagon spokesman

According to the Pentagon spokesperson, Ukraine urgently needs air defense equipment, and he emphasized the need for the US Congress to approve additional funding to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

War • April 15, 10:22 PM • 24391 views

Netanyahu benefits from prolonged war in the Middle East - media

Netanyahu may benefit politically from the continuation of the war in the Middle East, as it may delay his imprisonment on corruption charges.

War • April 14, 03:50 PM • 48050 views

Pentagon on strikes on Russian oil refineries: support for Ukraine is intended to defend and regain its sovereign territory, we do not provide assistance for use outside of that

According to Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder, U. S. assistance to Ukraine is intended to help it defend its sovereign territory and regain it, and the United States is not providing any assistance for use beyond that.

War • April 5, 12:02 PM • 25090 views

The Pentagon is considering military aid to Ukraine from its arsenal, but it could harm the US military - CNN

The Pentagon is considering using the remaining $4 billion in military aid to support Ukraine's defense forces as the Senate delays approval of further financial assistance.

War • February 28, 05:42 PM • 27616 views

Pentagon chief hands over duties to deputy after hospitalization

U. S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin handed over his duties to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks after being hospitalized for an urgent bladder problem.

Health • February 12, 07:10 AM • 24082 views

The Pentagon commented on the provision of GLSDB bombs to Ukraine

The Pentagon spokesman said that Ukraine will receive GLSDB bombs in accordance with last year's agreements, but did not provide specifics on the timing of their transfer for security reasons.

War • January 31, 07:23 AM • 25113 views