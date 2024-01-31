The Pentagon commented on the provision of GLSDB bombs to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive GLSDB bombs in accordance with last year's agreements, but the Pentagon cannot provide specifics on the timing of their delivery. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder during a briefing on January 30, according to UNN.

As far as the small diameter bomb, as we acknowledged last year, we will provide Ukraine with the ground-launched small diameter bomb as part of our USIA -- our USAI-funded security assistance efforts. However, due to operation security reasons, we're not going to confirm specific timelines - Ryder said.

According to him, the United States "continues to work closely with Ukraine, with our industry partners to ensure that Ukraine receives and is ready to use the capabilities that we're delivering to them and as quickly as possible."

