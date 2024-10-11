Ramstein leaders' meeting postponed indefinitely - Pentagon
The Pentagon announces the postponement of the meeting of the Ramstein contact group on Ukraine's defense. A new date has not been announced, but the coalition continues to work on providing Ukraine with defense capabilities.
The meeting of the Ramstein contact group on Ukraine's defense, scheduled for October 12, has been postponed indefinitely, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said. This was reported by Radio Liberty, UNN reported.
I don't have a new date and place to announce,
The Pentagon spokesman also added that the capability coalitions within the group continue to work to provide Ukraine with capabilities for both its short-term defense and long-term defense.
The October 12 meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group has been postponed due to Hurricane Milton in the United States. President Biden canceled his visit to Germany, and a new date for the meeting will be announced later.
