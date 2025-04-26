Pope Francis's Funeral: Trump and Zelenskyy Have Front-Row Seats

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania were given seats in the front row at the funeral of Pope Francis. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also has a seat in the front row. This is reported by La Repubblica, writes UNN.

Details

"Latest changes in the funeral of Pope Francis: US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania were given seats in the front row," the publication writes.

"Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also had a seat in the front row, sitting a little further away from Trump," the publication points out.

Trump and Zelenskyy Met Before Pope's Funeral - Sky News

World leaders and high-ranking officials arrived for the ceremony.

Believers gathered in St. Peter's Square. At the moment, competent authorities report that approximately 200,000 people are participating in the funeral of Pope Francis, as reported by the Holy See's press service.

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican