The Pentagon announced the transfer of strategic bombers to Britain

The United States has deployed four B-52 strategic bombers to the United Kingdom as part of a "planned deployment". This was announced by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, reports UNN.

Details

He clarified that this happened this week.

Four B-52 Stratofortresses of the US Air Force began the planned deployment of a bomber task force in the area of responsibility of the US European Command this week a Pentagon spokesman said during a briefing.

According to Ryder, American pilots will be trained with Washington's NATO allies and regional partners. There are also plans to work out operational interaction with them.

Ukraine may have damaged MiG-31 fighters as a result of strike on Belbek airfield - Defense Express