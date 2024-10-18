Pentagon confirms that the US provided Israel with intelligence to track Hamas leaders
Kyiv • UNN
The Pentagon confirmed that the United States provided Israel with intelligence to track Hamas leaders. The US military did not take part in the operation to eliminate Yahya Sinwar, but helped with information on the release of hostages.
US intelligence has provided Israel with information on the whereabouts of Hamas leaders. This was stated by a representative of the US Department of Defense, Major General Pat Ryder, UNN reports.
He noted that the US military did not participate in the Israeli operation to eliminate Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
It was an Israeli operation. U.S. forces were not directly involved. The United States assisted in providing information and intelligence related to the release of the hostages and tracking Hamas leaders who were responsible for holding the hostages. And, of course, this generally contributes to the understanding of the situation
The IDF officially announced the elimination of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, in the Gaza Strip on October 16. Sinwar, who was responsible for the October 7 attack, was found and killed by soldiers of the 828th Brigade after a long period of hiding.
