Pentagon: THAAD advanced missile defense system will soon be operational in Israel
Kyiv • UNN
Components of the THAAD system have begun to arrive in Israel. The Pentagon said that the battery will be fully operational in the near future, but the exact timing is not disclosed for security reasons.
The Pentagon said that components for an advanced anti-missile system began arriving in Israel on Monday and that it will be fully operational in the near future, it said in a statement on Tuesday, UNN reported citing Reuters.
In the coming days, additional US military personnel and components of the THAAD battery will continue to arrive in Israel
“The battery will be fully operational in the near future, but for reasons of operational safety, we will not discuss the timing,” he added.
Addendum Addendum
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells US President Joe Biden's administration that he is ready to strike military rather than oil or nuclear facilities in Iran, suggesting a more limited counterattack aimed at preventing a full-scale war.
Netanyahu's “more restrained stance” has now influenced Washington's decision to send Tel Aviv a powerful THAAD missile defense system, the Pentagon announced on October 13.