Pentagon: Russia launches satellite that can be used against space weapons

Russia has launched a satellite, which is estimated to be an anti-space weapon, into the same orbit as a US Government Satellite, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said during a briefing on May 21, writes UNN.

Details

"May 16... Russia has launched a satellite into low - Earth orbit, which we estimate is most likely an anti-space weapon, presumably capable of attacking other satellites in low-Earth orbit," Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said.

According to him,"Russia has placed this new anti-space weapon in the same orbit as the US government satellite." "Thus, the estimates also point to characteristics similar to previously deployed anti-space payloads in 2019 and 2022. So, you know, obviously, we will continue to monitor this," Ryder said.

"... we will continue to balance the need to protect our interests in space and our desire to maintain a stable and sustainable space environment," he added.

When asked if this threatens a US government satellite right now, a Pentagon official pointed out: "well, it's an anti-space weapon that is in the same orbit as a US government satellite.

