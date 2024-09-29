Pentagon says additional U.S. military forces have increased readiness for deployment: where and why

In the Pentagon increased the readiness of additional US forces to deploy, increasing the readiness of the United States to respond to various contingencies against the background of escalation in the Middle East. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder, reports UNN with reference to the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

"Secretary Austin received updates and provided guidance to his team over the weekend on the latest developments in the Middle East. He and Defense Department leaders remain focused on protecting U.S. citizens and forces in the region, defending Israel, and de-escalating the situation through deterrence and diplomacy. Secretary Austin emphasized that the United States is determined to prevent Iran and Iranian-backed partners and proxies from exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict," Ryder said.

He said Austin made it clear that if Iran, its partners or its proxies use this moment to attack U.S. personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take all necessary measures to protect its people.

"The United States maintains the ability to deploy forces at short notice. The Department of Defense continues to maintain significant capabilities in the region and dynamically adjust our force posture in response to the evolving security environment," Ryder said.

He noted that the Secretary directed the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to remain in the USCENTCOM theater and the USS Wasp landing group/Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) to remain in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He said this floating position is complemented by the presence of reinforced fighter and attack squadrons from the Department of Defense, including F-22, F-15E, F-16 and A-10 aircraft. Ryder said there will be even more air support defensive capabilities in the coming days.

"The secretary has also raised the readiness of additional U.S. forces to deploy, increasing our readiness to respond to a variety of contingencies. And the Department of Defense maintains robust and integrated air defense capabilities throughout the Middle East, ensuring the protection of U.S. forces operating in the region," Ryder said.

Addendum

AFP reported that Biden plans to review the combat readiness of US troops in the Middle East.

Sky News reported that the United States will send more troops to the Middle East amid an escalation between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.