Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 79696 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105079 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169510 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139231 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143902 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139335 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183284 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112104 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173728 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104768 views

Pentagon says additional U.S. military forces have increased readiness for deployment: where and why

Pentagon says additional U.S. military forces have increased readiness for deployment: where and why

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29578 views

The Pentagon has raised the readiness of additional US forces for deployment in the Middle East. This decision was taken against the backdrop of escalation in the region to protect American interests and deter Iran.

In the Pentagon increased the readiness of additional US forces to deploy, increasing the readiness of the United States to respond to various contingencies against the background of escalation in the Middle East. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder, reports UNN with reference to the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

"Secretary Austin received updates and provided guidance to his team over the weekend on the latest developments in the Middle East. He and Defense Department leaders remain focused on protecting U.S. citizens and forces in the region, defending Israel, and de-escalating the situation through deterrence and diplomacy. Secretary Austin emphasized that the United States is determined to prevent Iran and Iranian-backed partners and proxies from exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict," Ryder said.

He said Austin made it clear that if Iran, its partners or its proxies use this moment to attack U.S. personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take all necessary measures to protect its people.

"The United States maintains the ability to deploy forces at short notice. The Department of Defense continues to maintain significant capabilities in the region and dynamically adjust our force posture in response to the evolving security environment," Ryder said.

He noted that the Secretary directed the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to remain in the USCENTCOM theater and the USS Wasp landing group/Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) to remain in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He said this floating position is complemented by the presence of reinforced fighter and attack squadrons from the Department of Defense, including F-22, F-15E, F-16 and A-10 aircraft. Ryder said there will be even more air support defensive capabilities in the coming days.

"The secretary has also raised the readiness of additional U.S. forces to deploy, increasing our readiness to respond to a variety of contingencies. And the Department of Defense maintains robust and integrated air defense capabilities throughout the Middle East, ensuring the protection of U.S. forces operating in the region," Ryder said.

Addendum

AFP reported that Biden plans to review the combat readiness of US troops in the Middle East.

Sky News reported that the United States will send more troops to the Middle East amid an escalation between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Anna Murashko

News of the World
lockheed-martin-f-22-raptorLockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
israelIsrael
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
patrik-s-raiderPatrick S. Ryder
united-statesUnited States
iranIran
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

