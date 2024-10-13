US to deploy THAAD air defense battery to Israel
Kyiv • UNN
The United States is deploying a THAAD air defense battery and personnel to Israel to enhance security after Iranian missile attacks. This demonstrates the US commitment to protecting Israel and Americans in the region.
The United States will deploy an air defense battery and personnel to Israel to strengthen the country's security amid recent Iranian missile strikes. This is stated in a statement by the Pentagon, UNN reports.
Details
At the direction of the President, Secretary of State Austin authorized the deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and associated U.S. military personnel to Israel to help bolster Israel's air defenses following Iran's unprecedented attacks on Israel on April 13 and again on October 1
This is expected to not only demonstrate the United States' commitment to the defense of Israel, but also help protect Americans in Israel from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran.
The Pentagon also emphasizes that this is part of the adjustments that the US military has made in recent months to support Israel's defense and protect Americans from attacks by Iran and Iranian-affiliated militias.
For reference
THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) is an American mobile air defense system for high-altitude interception of medium-range missiles.
It is designed to intercept short-range ballistic missiles. Its tactical and technical characteristics allow it to intercept targets at higher altitudes than the Patriot.
To recap
The Persian Gulf states called on the United States to stop a possible Israeli strike on Iranian oil facilities.