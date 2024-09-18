Austin and Umerov discussed the dynamics of hostilities and security assistance priorities for Ukraine

The US and Ukrainian Defense Ministers Lloyd Austin and Rustem Umerov discussed the dynamics of the fighting in Ukraine and security assistance priorities in a telephone conversation, US Defense Department spokesman Pat Ryder said at a briefing on September 17, UNN reported.

Details

According to a Pentagon spokesperson , Umerov provided Austin with an update on Ukraine's operations and equipment needs. The defense ministers also discussed the successful 24th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, which took place on September 6 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Austin reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to working with allies and partners to provide Ukraine with the tools it needs to win the fight against Russian aggression - Pat Ryder pointed out.

He also added that officials of the two countries promised to maintain close contacts.

