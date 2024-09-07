Ramstein-24: what aid will Ukraine receive

At the 24th meeting in the Ramstein format, a new $250 million package of military aid to Ukraine is announced, along with contributions from Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Spain. The aid includes weapons, missiles, pilot training, and support for Ukraine's maritime defense. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the 24th meeting in the Ramstein format was held:

The United States announced a new $250 million military aid package to Ukraine, including critical weapons, M2 Bradley fighting vehicles, and missiles for HIMARS.

Canada will provide a large batch of engines for unguided aircraft missiles and 1,300 warheads, which will increase Ukraine's capabilities in air operations. Canada is also allocating $389 million for a five-year training program for Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s under the FLIT program.

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with 650 Light Multipurpose Missiles (LMM) worth 162 million pounds to strengthen its air defense.

The Netherlands will provide €80 million worth of air-to-air missiles and F-16 materials, which will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian air force.

Sweden has joined the demining coalition, signing a Memorandum of Understanding and pledging €5 million to support demining efforts.

Spain will provide a battery of HAWK air defense missile system, which includes 6 launchers.

will provide a battery of HAWK air defense missile system, which includes 6 launchers. One of the important outcomes of the meeting was the signing of the Maritime Capabilities Coalition, which will help strengthen Ukraine's defense at sea.

"This year, Ukraine is placing a special emphasis on "maritime defense". We are strengthening our positions on all fronts thanks to international support and the heroism of our military. Together, we are bringing peace and security in Europe closer," said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

