Ramstein-24: what aid will Ukraine receive

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118638 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121259 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197798 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153218 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152723 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142860 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198062 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112419 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186798 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105086 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 91842 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 68243 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 47925 views

March 1, 02:54 AM • 47925 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 76456 views

03:40 AM • 76456 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM • 54325 views

04:00 AM • 54325 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197803 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197803 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198063 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198063 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186800 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213614 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 201735 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201735 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 10164 views

08:56 AM • 10164 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 149746 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149746 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148998 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153085 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 144020 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144020 views
Ramstein-24: what aid will Ukraine receive

Ramstein-24: what aid will Ukraine receive

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50424 views

At the 24th Ramstein meeting, a new $250 million package of military aid to Ukraine is announced from the United States. Canada, Britain, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Spain also provide weapons, missiles, and support.

At the 24th meeting in the Ramstein format, a new $250 million package of military aid to Ukraine is announced, along with contributions from Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Spain. The aid includes weapons, missiles, pilot training, and support for Ukraine's maritime defense. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, the 24th meeting in the Ramstein format was held:

  • The United States announced a new $250 million military aid package to Ukraine, including critical weapons, M2 Bradley fighting vehicles, and missiles for HIMARS. 
  • Canada will provide a large batch of engines for unguided aircraft missiles and 1,300 warheads, which will increase Ukraine's capabilities in air operations. Canada is also allocating $389 million for a five-year training program for Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s under the FLIT program. 
  • The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with 650 Light Multipurpose Missiles (LMM) worth 162 million pounds to strengthen its air defense. 
  • The Netherlands will provide €80 million worth of air-to-air missiles and F-16 materials, which will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian air force. 
  • Sweden has joined the demining coalition, signing a Memorandum of Understanding and pledging €5 million to support demining efforts. 
  • Spain will provide a battery of HAWK air defense missile system, which includes 6 launchers. 
  • One of the important outcomes of the meeting was the signing of the Maritime Capabilities Coalition, which will help strengthen Ukraine's defense at sea. 

"This year, Ukraine is placing a special emphasis on "maritime defense". We are strengthening our positions on all fronts thanks to international support and the heroism of our military. Together, we are bringing peace and security in Europe closer," said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov. 

Image

Umerov calls on international partners to invest in Ukrainian weapons production06.09.24, 19:57 • 66447 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

