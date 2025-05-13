Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
May 12, 07:01 PM • 10334 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 25374 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 34121 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 55385 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 60338 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 32360 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 29625 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 27492 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 26344 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32710 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.1m/s
80%
748mm
Popular news

Trump's customs policy will lead to inflation and slow down the growth of the US economy - Federal Reserve System (FRS)

May 12, 05:59 PM • 4158 views

Zelenskyy was forced to agree to negotiations with Putin in Istanbul so as not to offend Trump - media

May 12, 06:10 PM • 3936 views

The subway stopped in London due to a large-scale power outage: what is known

May 12, 06:22 PM • 6182 views

The West is seeking a 30-day ceasefire to give Kyiv a respite - Zakharova

May 12, 07:37 PM • 6562 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

02:10 AM • 2922 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 55385 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 60338 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 89247 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 112501 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 96030 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 30924 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 69790 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 45786 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 51747 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 131985 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

As of 6 a.m. on 13.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of "Calibers".

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

As of 06:00 on May 13, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea – 8 ships, 5 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus; to the Sea of Azov – 7 ships, 1 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait

- the statement reads.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Let us remind you

HUR representative Yevhen Yerin stated that the Black Sea is no longer safe for Russians. The Defense Forces continue to improve Magura drones, making them even more effective.

General Staff: 133 combat clashes at the front, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 50 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction12.05.25, 22:23 • 1832 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
Ukraine
Brent
$64.72
Bitcoin
$102,069.20
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.39
Золото
$3,232.77
Ethereum
$2,439.33