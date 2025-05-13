Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

As of 06:00 on May 13, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea – 8 ships, 5 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus; to the Sea of Azov – 7 ships, 1 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait - the statement reads.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Let us remind you

HUR representative Yevhen Yerin stated that the Black Sea is no longer safe for Russians. The Defense Forces continue to improve Magura drones, making them even more effective.

