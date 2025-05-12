General Staff: 133 combat clashes at the front, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 50 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

In total, there were 133 combat engagements on the front since the beginning of this day. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 50 enemy assault actions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff report.

Russian invaders launched 45 air strikes, dropping 79 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,140 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,987 shellings on the positions of our troops and settlements - the General Staff report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has conducted offensive actions five times since the beginning of the day in the areas of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe. The enemy launched an air strike on the Dvorichna area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor attacked in the directions of Pishchane, Hlushkivka and Novosynove - Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attempts to advance.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 19 times in the areas of Zeleny Hai, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Torske, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Nadiya, Lypove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka and in the direction of Olhivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled six assaults by the occupying forces in the areas of Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders three times near Vasyukivka, Chasovoy Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora. The Defense Forces repelled one attack by the invaders, fighting continues.

Six times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction, in the areas of Diliivka, Petrivka and Toretsk, two combat engagements have not yet ended.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked in the areas of Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Malinivka, Yelyzavetivka and in the directions of Popovo Yar, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Zorya and Popovo Yar. Our defenders stopped 50 enemy assault actions. Pokrovsk, Poltavka, Illinivka, Sukhy Yar were subjected to air strikes in the direction.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 203 invaders were neutralized, 128 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two armored combat vehicles, five cars, 10 motorcycles, three UAVs, a satellite communication terminal, an entrenchment electronic warfare system, a Murom – M observation complex, and also damaged two motorcycles and one artillery system.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 15 times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Rozdolne, Zelene Pole, Novoselok and in the direction of Shevchenko. Currently, three combat engagements are ongoing. Oleksiivka, Voskresenka and Novodarivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Hulyaypole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on the areas of Hulyaypole and Vysoke.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out six offensive actions in the area of Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaki and in the direction of Pavlivka. Ukrainian units repelled all attacks. The enemy launched air strikes on Pavlivka and Novoyakovlivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked towards the positions of our defenders four times, without success. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike on Kozatske.

In the Kursk direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been nine enemy attacks, one of which is still ongoing, the enemy also launched 13 air strikes, dropping 14 KABs, and carried out 228 artillery shellings, including eight from MLRS.

Enemy losses: 1170 occupiers eliminated and 8 tanks destroyed in a day