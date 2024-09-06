Umerov calls on international partners to invest in Ukrainian weapons production

On Friday, September 6, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his counterparts from the Scandinavian and Baltic countries on the fields of Ramstein. The officials discussed options for long-term support for Ukraine. This was stated by Umerov, reports UNN.

On the sidelines of Ramstein, he also held an important meeting with the defense ministers of the Scandinavian and Baltic countries - Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The key topic was new opportunities for joint production of Ukrainian weapons. He called on the partners to expand cooperation in this area - Umerov said.

According to him, the first example has already been demonstrated by Denmark, which financed the direct purchase of Ukrainian defense equipment through the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Umerov emphasized that Ukraine needs more such initiatives to strengthen its defense capabilities

The minister stated that Ukraine has a wide portfolio of technologies that can form the basis for cooperation:. These include

1. Production of Ukrainian missiles.

2. Drones for various purposes - reconnaissance, combat, long-range.

3. Ground robotic systems to support operations on the battlefield.

4. Electronic warfare systems (EW).

Recall

Former head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin said that Lithuania will allocate 10 million euros for the purchase of a Ukrainian drone “Palyanytsia”.