Umerov calls on international partners to invest in Ukrainian weapons production

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120101 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123003 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200785 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154847 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153518 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143223 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199535 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112450 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188140 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105111 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 77171 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 48502 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 58824 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 87891 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 66212 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200785 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199535 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188140 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214851 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202895 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 19706 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150449 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149655 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153710 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144620 views
Actual
Umerov calls on international partners to invest in Ukrainian weapons production

Umerov calls on international partners to invest in Ukrainian weapons production

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66448 views

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his counterparts from the Scandinavian and Baltic countries at Ramstein. They discussed the possibility of joint production of Ukrainian weapons and long-term support for Ukraine.

On Friday, September 6, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his counterparts from the Scandinavian and Baltic countries on the fields of Ramstein. The officials discussed options for long-term support for Ukraine. This was stated by Umerov, reports UNN.

Details

On the sidelines of Ramstein, he also held an important meeting with the defense ministers of the Scandinavian and Baltic countries - Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The key topic was new opportunities for joint production of Ukrainian weapons. He called on the partners to expand cooperation in this area

- Umerov said. 

According to him, the first example has already been demonstrated by Denmark, which financed the direct purchase of Ukrainian defense equipment through the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Umerov emphasized that  Ukraine needs more such initiatives to strengthen  its defense capabilities

The minister stated that Ukraine has a wide portfolio of technologies that can form the basis for cooperation:. These include 

1. Production of Ukrainian missiles.

2. Drones for various purposes - reconnaissance, combat, long-range.

3. Ground robotic systems to support operations on the battlefield.

4. Electronic warfare systems (EW).

Recall

Former head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin said that Lithuania will allocate 10 million euros for the purchase of a Ukrainian drone “Palyanytsia”.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising