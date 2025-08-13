$41.430.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine approved the first package of support for frontline territories, the second is already being prepared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3196 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted the first package of support for frontline territories, which covers housing, security, support for people, business, and health. The program is designed for 238 communities in 10 regions, covering 6.6 million Ukrainians.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the first support package for frontline territories. It includes five key priorities, namely: housing, security, support for people, support for business, and health. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Today, the Government approved the first package of decisions to support frontline regions, as instructed by the President. We are developing a program that covers 238 communities in 10 regions — this is 6.6 million Ukrainians, including 3.7 million vulnerable groups. Behind each figure are people whom the state must help 

- Svyrydenko reported.

She noted that the program is based on five key priorities: 

1. Affordable housing: under the "eOselia" program, the state compensates 70% of the first mortgage payment for IDPs and residents of frontline territories, as well as 70% of loan payments in the first year. Additionally, 40,000 hryvnias are allocated to cover all fees associated with mortgage processing.

2. Security: shelters and protective structures are being built in schools and kindergartens, cultural institutions, and public spaces.

3. Support for people: 19,400 UAH is allocated for solid fuel to each household, and 100 kWh of electricity per person is compensated monthly. In addition, payment for socially useful works is increased by 33%. Administrative fees and state duties are abolished - business and property registration becomes free. Free meals are provided for students in frontline schools.

4. Business support: agrarians will receive a subsidy of 1000 UAH per hectare in combat zones. Grants for orchards and greenhouses up to 400 thousand UAH/ha with compensation up to 80% of costs are also provided. Critically important enterprises will be able to reserve up to 100% of military-liable employees.

5. Healthcare: medical institutions in rural and remote communities will receive a 20% surcharge for providing primary care. Payment coefficients for emergency medical care will also increase.

Additionally

Svyrydenko also emphasized that a second support package for frontline regions is being prepared in parallel, which will significantly expand opportunities for life and work in frontline communities.

We plan special business operating regimes with coverage of war risks, an expanded housing recovery program, priority provision of medicines and equipment to medical facilities. We are also working on increasing salaries and pensions, and support programs for vulnerable segments of the population. We will continue to expand support for frontline communities, taking into account the real needs of people 

- Svyrydenko said.

Recall

Earlier, President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian government would allocate 300 million hryvnias to support higher education institutions in frontline and border regions, such as Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv. This decision aims to preserve educational centers and student communities in wartime conditions.

Pavlo Zinchenko

