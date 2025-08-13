Russia faces difficulties: India's reduction in oil purchases leads to financial losses - SVR

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
04:57 PM • 8136 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 15121 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 20302 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 25933 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 58747 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 63911 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 119442 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 56934 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 101057 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 97221 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0.8m/s
58%
755mm
Popular news
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideoAugust 13, 11:10 AM • 57662 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 31453 views
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report01:12 PM • 31578 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 12346 views
MP Fedir Khrystychenko declared wanted: new details of the case03:06 PM • 9974 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 119442 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 101057 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 97221 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 108819 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 81153 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 12534 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 31761 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 82739 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 100091 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 41408 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-27
Sukhoi Su-30

Russia faces difficulties: India's reduction in oil purchases leads to financial losses - SVR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

Russia is facing financial difficulties due to India's reduction in oil purchases. Moscow is offering Urals oil to China at a discount, but Beijing will not be able to fully compensate for the lost volumes.

Russia faces difficulties: India's reduction in oil purchases leads to financial losses - SVR

Moscow offers China Urals oil at a discount of about $1.50 per barrel from Brent to resolve the situation of reduced "black gold" supplies to India. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

The Russian Federation is cutting the price of Urals, trying to cover losses from India's withdrawal from the market and trying to reorient oil exports after a sharp reduction in supplies to India.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, Moscow offers China Urals oil at a discount of about $1.50 per barrel from Brent.

Context

Since July, state-owned Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited have stopped importing Russian oil. Russian minerals have been replaced by purchases of at least 22 million barrels from suppliers from the Middle East and the USA. The corresponding shipment is planned for September-October 2025.

Will China help?

An important detail: Urals is not a basic grade in the structure of Chinese imports. The reason is the remoteness of Russian ports and high logistics costs.

Therefore, Beijing will not be able to fully compensate for the lost volumes for the Russian Federation with its orders.

Chinese state-owned companies refrain from large-scale increases in purchases due to the risk of new US sanctions

- informs the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine in its report.

In the short term, Russia will be able to replace only part of the lost Indian demand

- the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine assesses the situation.

This will be due to isolated contracts with China and smaller Asian buyers. But forced discounts on Urals will increase pressure on export earnings. And this will deepen the deficit of the Russian federal budget.

Recall

India is reducing purchases of Russian Urals oil due to the risk of US sanctions, which has led to a drop in the price of Urals.

Oil prices fell on Monday after OPEC+ agreed on another significant increase in production in September, which contributed to an increase in supply

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
India
China
United States