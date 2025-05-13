First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Today, the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 kicks off in Basel, Switzerland, UNN has gathered information on how to vote and where to watch the song contest.

Date and time of the first semi-final

Today, May 13 at 22:00 Kyiv time, the first semi-final of the competition will begin, in which, in particular, representatives from Ukraine - the band Ziferblat with the song "Bird of Pray" under number 5 - will perform.

In total, the following will perform in the first semi-final:

1. Iceland: VÆB - RÓA

2. Poland: Justyna Steczkowska – GAJA

3. Slovenia: Klemen – How Much Time Do We Have Left

4. Estonia: Tommy Cash – Espresso Macchiato

5. Ukraine: Ziferblat – Bird of Pray

6. Sweden: KAJ – Bara Bada Bastu

7. Portugal: NAPA – Deslocado

8. Norway: Kyle Alessandro – Lighter

9. Belgium: Red Sebastian – Strobe Lights

10. Azerbaijan: Mamagama - Run With U

11. San Marino: Gabry Ponte – Tutta L’Italia

12. Albania: Shkodra Elektronike – Zjerm

13. Netherlands: Claude – C’est La Vie

14. Croatia: Marko Bošnjak – Poison Cake

15. Cyprus: Theo Evan – Shh

According to the decision of the Eurovision organizers, in 2025, all countries that are part of the "Big Five" (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom), as well as the host country – Switzerland, will participate in the semi-final, although they automatically qualify for the final.

Platforms for viewing the broadcast of the competition

You can watch the competition:

· on the TV channel "Suspilne Kultura";

· on the official website "Suspilne. Eurovision";

· on the YouTube channel "Suspilne movlennya";

· on the official Eurovision website (without translation);

· listen to Radio Promin.

Voting methods

Viewers from participating countries can cast their votes using the official "Eurovision" application. The application is available for Windows devices, Android and iOS.

Also, viewers in participating countries can vote via phone or SMS. The corresponding numbers will be indicated on the screen during the broadcast by each national broadcaster.

In addition, it will be possible to vote on the website www.esc.vote (available during the week of live broadcasts).

Countries voting in the first semi-final

On May 13, only the countries that perform today, including Ukraine, have the right to vote.

The countries of the "Big Five" (Italy, France, Germany, Spain and Great Britain" and the winning country of 2024 are automatically in the final, but vote in the semi-finals determined by the draw.

You can vote up to 20 times for the countries you liked.

