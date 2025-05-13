Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

American model and television presenter Kim Kardashian will appear in a Paris court as a key witness in the 2016 jewelry theft case. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

According to reports, Kardashian will testify against a gang of 10 people, known as the "grandfather robbers," who are accused of stealing her jewelry worth $9 million, including a 20-carat diamond ring.

The incident occurred in 2016 at the Hôtel de Pourtalès in the center of Paris. The attackers, posing as police officers, tied up the concierge, broke into Kardashian's apartment and, threatening her with a gun, stole the jewelry.

Most of the accused were arrested three months after the robbery, when police launched a large-scale operation that included collecting CCTV footage and DNA evidence. But the trial has been complicated by delays, and many of the aging defendants are now suffering from illnesses, and one has already died. Another is too ill to stand trial.

It is reported that among those accused at the trial, which began last month, is Aomar Ait Khedache, 69, known as "Old Omar," who is accused of being the organizer of the crime. His son and alleged driver, Harmini, 37, was also charged along with Didier "Blue Eyes" Dubreque, 69.

