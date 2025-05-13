$41.540.01
EBRD ухудшил прогноз роста экономики Украины в 2025 году до 3,3%
07:44 AM • 374 views

EBRD ухудшил прогноз роста экономики Украины в 2025 году до 3,3%

05:20 AM • 25797 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:00 AM • 38228 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 48508 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 49358 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 54429 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 85799 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 87213 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 36589 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 32883 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

Kyiv • UNN

 1740 views

Kim Kardashian will appear in court in Paris in the case of the theft of her jewelry in 2016. She will testify against a gang of 10 people accused of the robbery.

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

American model and television presenter Kim Kardashian will appear in a Paris court as a key witness in the 2016 jewelry theft case. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, Kardashian will testify against a gang of 10 people, known as the "grandfather robbers," who are accused of stealing her jewelry worth $9 million, including a 20-carat diamond ring.

The incident occurred in 2016 at the Hôtel de Pourtalès in the center of Paris. The attackers, posing as police officers, tied up the concierge, broke into Kardashian's apartment and, threatening her with a gun, stole the jewelry.

Most of the accused were arrested three months after the robbery, when police launched a large-scale operation that included collecting CCTV footage and DNA evidence. But the trial has been complicated by delays, and many of the aging defendants are now suffering from illnesses, and one has already died. Another is too ill to stand trial.

It is reported that among those accused at the trial, which began last month, is Aomar Ait Khedache, 69, known as "Old Omar," who is accused of being the organizer of the crime. His son and alleged driver, Harmini, 37, was also charged along with Didier "Blue Eyes" Dubreque, 69.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the suspects in the 2016 Kim Kardashian robbery in Paris for 10 million euros will appear in court in the near future. Men aged 69 and 71, known as the "grandfather robbers", are awaiting a verdict in May.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Paris
France
