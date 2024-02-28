The Pentagon is considering military aid to Ukraine from its arsenal, but it could harm the US military - CNN

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43584 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 171870 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101015 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 348173 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283490 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207346 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241108 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253936 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160071 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372683 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 141973 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 110790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104867 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96344 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96369 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237191 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2028 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30037 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47822 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36455 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104878 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The Pentagon is considering military aid to Ukraine from its arsenal, but it could harm the US military - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27616 views

The Pentagon is considering using the remaining $4 billion in military aid to support Ukraine's defense forces as the Senate delays approval of further financial assistance.

The Pentagon is considering military aid to Ukraine from its arsenal, but it could harm the US military - CNN

The Pentagon is considering using the last source of funding for military aid to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces . This was reported by CNN, UNN, citing its own sources in the US Department of Defense.

Details

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense still has about $4 billion in presidential war powers at its disposal, allowing the Pentagon to use its own stockpiles to send military equipment to Kyiv.

However, the Pentagon has been reluctant to spend this money because there is no guarantee that it will be reimbursed by Congress. Thus, this decision may affect the military readiness of the United States, in particular, the ability to replenish the US army's own stocks.

"We have to help them finish the job" Brink urges US to double support for Ukraine27.02.24, 12:27 • 26137 views

At the same time, officials in the US Department of Defense are looking for solutions that will provide a financial cushion if at least part of these funds are used. The publication noted that this is a forced step for the Pentagon, as the Senate is delaying the approval of financial assistance to Ukraine.

It is noted that no specific decisions have been made yet, but talks about using the latter source of funding are becoming more relevant due to the difficult situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

When asked about the possibility of using the remaining $4 billion, Defense Department spokesman Lt. Col: "The Department of Defense continues to urge Congress to pass additional legislation to support Ukraine in its time of need and to replenish our stockpile.

Addendum

CNN reminded that last year, the Department of Defense discovered an accounting error that led to an overestimation of the amount of aid to Ukraine by $6.2 billion.

This extra money provided the department with a cushion that allowed the Pentagon to extend military aid to Ukraine longer than expected

U.S. Senate staffer passes sniper gear to Ukraine, faces investigation - NYT26.02.24, 11:43 • 25763 views

Recently, Pentagon spokesman Gen. Patrick Ryder said that the Pentagon continues to explore ways to continue supporting Ukraine.

We will continue to look for ways in which we can support Ukraine in their fight for freedom and preserve their sovereignty

- said Ryder.

Recall

The US State Department spokesperson said that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is extremely serious due to the lack of ammunition for the Ukrainian military and called on the US Congress to vote for aid.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
CNN
United States Senate
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
United States Department of State
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon
United States Congress
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Patrick S. Ryder
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87