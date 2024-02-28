The Pentagon is considering military aid to Ukraine from its arsenal, but it could harm the US military - CNN

The Pentagon is considering using the last source of funding for military aid to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces . This was reported by CNN, UNN, citing its own sources in the US Department of Defense.

Details

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense still has about $4 billion in presidential war powers at its disposal, allowing the Pentagon to use its own stockpiles to send military equipment to Kyiv.

However, the Pentagon has been reluctant to spend this money because there is no guarantee that it will be reimbursed by Congress. Thus, this decision may affect the military readiness of the United States, in particular, the ability to replenish the US army's own stocks.

"We have to help them finish the job" Brink urges US to double support for Ukraine

At the same time, officials in the US Department of Defense are looking for solutions that will provide a financial cushion if at least part of these funds are used. The publication noted that this is a forced step for the Pentagon, as the Senate is delaying the approval of financial assistance to Ukraine.

It is noted that no specific decisions have been made yet, but talks about using the latter source of funding are becoming more relevant due to the difficult situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

When asked about the possibility of using the remaining $4 billion, Defense Department spokesman Lt. Col: "The Department of Defense continues to urge Congress to pass additional legislation to support Ukraine in its time of need and to replenish our stockpile.

Addendum

CNN reminded that last year, the Department of Defense discovered an accounting error that led to an overestimation of the amount of aid to Ukraine by $6.2 billion.

This extra money provided the department with a cushion that allowed the Pentagon to extend military aid to Ukraine longer than expected

U.S. Senate staffer passes sniper gear to Ukraine, faces investigation - NYT

Recently, Pentagon spokesman Gen. Patrick Ryder said that the Pentagon continues to explore ways to continue supporting Ukraine.

We will continue to look for ways in which we can support Ukraine in their fight for freedom and preserve their sovereignty - said Ryder.

Recall

The US State Department spokesperson said that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is extremely serious due to the lack of ammunition for the Ukrainian military and called on the US Congress to vote for aid.