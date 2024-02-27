$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 1914 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47651 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 185308 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107621 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 363033 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293480 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210491 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242914 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254379 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160534 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

"We have to help them finish the job" Brink urges US to double support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26137 views

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink emphasized the need for continued U.S. support to help Ukraine defend itself and become self-sufficient.

"We have to help them finish the job" Brink urges US to double support for Ukraine

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has once again emphasized the need for a new support package for Ukraine. Brink said this in an interview with CNN host Christine Amanpour,  UNN reports with reference to the diplomat's page on X.

Details

I did not miss the opportunity to speak about the US support for Ukraine for Christine Amanpour. My message: this is a crucial moment. We have already provided $75 billion in support to Ukraine. We need to double down and help them finish the job

- Ms. Ambassador stated. 

Addendum

She also explained that it is not about endless military support. According to her, the United States should help Ukraine become independent of its partners' support. 

Polish Foreign Minister calls on the US to provide weapons to Ukraine27.02.24, 09:59 • 25754 views

Our support is to help Ukraine become self-sufficient, to bring it closer to the EU and NATO, and to be the kind of partner we want and need. And if I have one thing to say to the American people, it is that the time is now. We need to get this support for Ukraine urgently so that we can support them, but most importantly, also support the national interests of the United States

- Bridget Brink summarized .

Recall

Ukraine's Defense Minister and Commander-in-Chief briefed the U.S. Senate delegation on the situation at the front and discussed Ukraine's priority military needs to achieve victory over Russia.

Zelensky tells what Ukraine will do if US aid is not approved22.02.24, 12:39 • 72128 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
CNN
United States Senate
NATO
European Union
Bridget A. Brink
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
