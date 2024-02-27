"We have to help them finish the job" Brink urges US to double support for Ukraine

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has once again emphasized the need for a new support package for Ukraine. Brink said this in an interview with CNN host Christine Amanpour, UNN reports with reference to the diplomat's page on X.

I did not miss the opportunity to speak about the US support for Ukraine for Christine Amanpour. My message: this is a crucial moment. We have already provided $75 billion in support to Ukraine. We need to double down and help them finish the job - Ms. Ambassador stated.

She also explained that it is not about endless military support. According to her, the United States should help Ukraine become independent of its partners' support.

Our support is to help Ukraine become self-sufficient, to bring it closer to the EU and NATO, and to be the kind of partner we want and need. And if I have one thing to say to the American people, it is that the time is now. We need to get this support for Ukraine urgently so that we can support them, but most importantly, also support the national interests of the United States - Bridget Brink summarized .

Ukraine's Defense Minister and Commander-in-Chief briefed the U.S. Senate delegation on the situation at the front and discussed Ukraine's priority military needs to achieve victory over Russia.

