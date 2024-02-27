$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 39017 views

01:12 PM • 150593 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90432 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 322399 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266129 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201656 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 237435 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253016 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159142 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372463 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

02:15 PM • 78341 views

01:12 PM • 150664 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 322471 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228750 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266186 views
Polish Foreign Minister calls on the US to provide weapons to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25754 views

Poland's foreign minister calls for arming Ukraine and deterring Putin to prevent a larger global conflict.

Polish Foreign Minister calls on the US to provide weapons to Ukraine

On February 26, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski spoke at the Atlantic Council, where he asked that the United States continue to support Ukraine. This was stated in his speech at the Atlantic Council think tank, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, only three steps separate us from a safer and more stable world.

First, provide Ukraine with the munitions it urgently needs. Second, invest in our security to create a deterrent so powerful that it will dwarf Putin and his cronies. Third, deepen and broaden our alliances to ensure lasting peace from a position of strength. We must take these steps not to escalate the war in Ukraine, but to prevent an even larger global conflict that is growing closer to our borders,

- Sikorsky emphasized.

Sikorsky noted that the invasion of Ukraine is not a regional quarrel. It is a war with global consequences.

He also believes that if Ukraine is left without help, Putin will realize that he can get away with anything.

Sikorsky predicts that Putin will move much closer to the borders of NATO countries, threatening further military incursions into Europe, "where our children will have to fight him. After all, Putin has openly stated that the Russian border "does not end anywhere.

Recall

Biden urges the House of Representatives to pass a bipartisan bill to provide additional aid to Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Radosław Sikorski
United States House of Representatives
NATO
Europe
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
