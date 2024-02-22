$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 3604 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49040 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 187357 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108764 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 365646 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294838 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210906 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243026 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254468 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160585 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Zelensky tells what Ukraine will do if US aid is not approved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72128 views

President Zelensky warned that if US aid is not approved, there will be more wounded Ukrainian soldiers in hospitals due to the lack of strong defense against Russian attacks.

Zelensky tells what Ukraine will do if US aid is not approved

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized the importance of the US Congress approving further assistance to Ukraine, otherwise there will be "more such heroic guys lying in hospitals." He said this in an interview with FOX News, UNN reports.

"We have to survive. We have to find some parallel steps or rules, but... you understand that this help is extremely important," Zelensky said.

According to him, without American help, "there will be more and more of these heroic guys lying in hospitals, because if you don't have a real protective shield and powerful artillery... of course you will lose people.

Zelenskyy also expressed his frustration with the "bureaucracy" as an obstacle to getting the support he needs, as well as the lack of technology and weapons.

According to FOX News, at one point in the conversation, he emphasized that "time is money.

Addendum

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said that US House Speaker Mike Johnson supports Ukraine, and that the delay is due to the difficult "political situation" on Capitol Hill. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
United States House of Representatives
Fox News
United States Congress
Mike Johnson
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
