Zelensky tells what Ukraine will do if US aid is not approved

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized the importance of the US Congress approving further assistance to Ukraine, otherwise there will be "more such heroic guys lying in hospitals." He said this in an interview with FOX News, UNN reports.

"We have to survive. We have to find some parallel steps or rules, but... you understand that this help is extremely important," Zelensky said.

According to him, without American help, "there will be more and more of these heroic guys lying in hospitals, because if you don't have a real protective shield and powerful artillery... of course you will lose people.

Zelenskyy also expressed his frustration with the "bureaucracy" as an obstacle to getting the support he needs, as well as the lack of technology and weapons.

According to FOX News, at one point in the conversation, he emphasized that "time is money.

Addendum

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said that US House Speaker Mike Johnson supports Ukraine, and that the delay is due to the difficult "political situation" on Capitol Hill.