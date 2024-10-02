Israel launches air strikes on Beirut in response to Iranian attack

Israel has launched new air strikes on Beirut in response to Iran's missile attack. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Israel launched military operations against Hezbollah facilities in Beirut, launching new air strikes on the night of October 2. These actions were a response to Iran's missile attack on Israel the day before.

Before the attacks, the Israeli Defense Forces called on residents of several neighborhoods in the southern suburbs of Beirut to evacuate due to the threat of “dangerous facilities belonging to Hezbollah.

Recall

On October 1, southern Beirut was hit by at least six Israeli air strikes as part of an operation against Hezbollah.

