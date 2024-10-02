ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Israel launches air strikes on Beirut in response to Iranian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 93755 views

Israel launched new air strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut on the night of October 2. This is a response to Iran's missile attack on Israel the day before.

Israel has launched new air strikes on Beirut in response to Iran's missile attack. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Israel launched military operations against Hezbollah facilities in Beirut, launching new air strikes on the night of October 2. These actions were a response to Iran's missile attack on Israel the day before.

Before the attacks, the Israeli Defense Forces called on residents of several neighborhoods in the southern suburbs of Beirut to evacuate due to the threat of “dangerous facilities belonging to Hezbollah.

Recall

On October 1, southern Beirut was hit by at least six Israeli air strikes as part of an operation against Hezbollah.

Julia Kotwicka

