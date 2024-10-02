Israeli Ambassador to the UN warns of “painful response” from Iran
Kyiv • UNN
Israel's ambassador to the UN called for an urgent session of the Security Council after Iran's missile attack. He warned of a “painful response” and emphasized the scale of the attack, which forced 10 million Israelis to hide in bomb shelters.
Israeli Ambassador to the UN convenes an emergency session and warns of a “painful response” from Iran. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.
Details
Israel's Ambassador to the UN calls for an urgent session of the UN Security Council after Iran's missile attack on Israel.
Israel has the right to self-defense. We will act. Iran will soon feel the consequences of its actions. The answer will be painful
He also emphasized the scale of the attack, stressing that 10 million Israelis were forced to hide in bomb shelters.
Imagine if the entire population of New York City had to seek shelter in a few minutes-children, babies, the elderly. This is exactly what happened in Israel
He characterized Iran as a “terrorist state” that has shown the world “its true face,” calling for decisive action by the international community.
Iran uses Fateh hypersonic missiles in attack on Israel01.10.24, 23:13 • 32408 views