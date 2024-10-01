Iran uses Fateh hypersonic missiles in attack on Israel

Iran used Fateh hypersonic missiles during an attack on Israel. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

As a result, Iran managed to hit some elements of Israel's missile defense, in particular the radars of the Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 systems.

According to preliminary information, the Israeli Nevatim airbase was also destroyed during the attack. The strike destroyed more than 20 fifth-generation F-35 fighters.

Israel has intercepted most of the 180 rockets launched by Iran