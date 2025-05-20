In Kyiv region, two teenage girls staged a brutal fight on the train: police are investigating the incident

In the city of Vyshneve, Kyiv region, two teenage girls got into a fight in a train car. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Kyiv region, UNN informs.

Details

The department clarified that the video of the fight was found in one of the Telegram channels.

Law enforcement officers of the Buchanskyi District Police Department of Kyiv region registered citizens' appeals to the unified accounting of applications and reports of criminal offenses - the statement reads.

It is noted that currently police officers are conducting an investigation and establishing the persons involved in this event, after which a legal qualification will be provided in accordance with current legislation.

Recall

Last week in Kyiv, on the Alley of Heroes, a woman in an inadequate condition scattered flowers and damaged photographs of fallen defenders installed on the flower bed. A fight broke out.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, stated that due to the incident, security will be increased in the area of the memorial, and entertainment events will be prohibited on Maidan Nezalezhnosti.

