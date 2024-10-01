Israel has intercepted most of the 180 rockets launched by Iran

The Israel Defense Forces said it had intercepted a “large number” of the 180 ballistic missiles fired by Iran into Israel this evening, reports UNN citing Times of Israel.

Israel's air defenses have been “effective,” the Israel Defense Forces says. The U.S. also participated in Israel's defense, both by detecting the Iranian threat and intercepting some of the missiles, according to the military.

The Israel Defense Forces said there were “isolated” strikes in central Israel and several more strikes in southern Israel.

There was no damage to the Israeli Air Force's “competence” as a result of the attack, and Israel Air Force aircraft, air defenses and air traffic control are operating normally, according to the military.

Following the announcement of an Iranian missile strike on Israel, locals in both countries witnessed not only the launching of missiles, but also the operation of Israel's Iron Dome air defense system.