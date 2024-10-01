Israel has intercepted most of the 180 rockets launched by Iran

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 73658 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104312 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168314 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138562 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143540 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139200 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182770 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112092 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173260 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104760 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100758 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110456 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112585 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52454 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59049 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168315 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182770 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173260 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200633 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189534 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142164 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142186 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146877 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138286 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155147 views
Israel has intercepted most of the 180 rockets launched by Iran

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38191 views

The Israel Defense Forces claimed to have effectively intercepted a “large number” of 180 ballistic missiles fired by Iran. The U.S. also participated in the defense, detecting the threat and intercepting some of the missiles.

The Israel Defense Forces said it had intercepted a “large number” of the 180 ballistic missiles fired by Iran into Israel this evening, reports UNN citing Times of Israel.

Israel's air defenses have been “effective,” the Israel Defense Forces says. The U.S. also participated in Israel's defense, both by detecting the Iranian threat and intercepting some of the missiles, according to the military.

The Israel Defense Forces said there were “isolated” strikes in central Israel and several more strikes in southern Israel.

There was no damage to the Israeli Air Force's “competence” as a result of the attack, and Israel Air Force aircraft, air defenses and air traffic control are operating normally, according to the military.

IDF: Israel to continue strikes after Iranian attack01.10.2024, 22:06 • 21967 views

Following the announcement of an Iranian missile strike on Israel, locals in both countries witnessed not only the launching of missiles, but also the operation of Israel's Iron Dome air defense system.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
zaliznyi-kupolIron dome
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

