Border guards of "Shkval" showed how drones effectively defeated the Russians in Luhansk region: details of the operation
Kyiv • UNN
The Carpathian detachment with accurate strikes of fpv-drones destroyed enemy equipment, antennas, fortifications and positions in Luhansk region. Also, about a dozen enemy UAVs were intercepted.
Border guards of the "Shkval" commandant's office defeated the enemy in Luhansk region. The corresponding video is published by the Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that the soldiers of the Carpathian detachment inflicted accurate strikes with fpv drones on enemy equipment, antennas, wifi bridges, fortifications, positions and places of enemy concentration.
Also, the soldiers managed to intercept about a dozen enemy UAVs
SBU conducted a combined special operation, destroying the enemy's "Neva" radar and warehouses on gas production platforms in the Black Sea. The special operation used naval and air drones.
Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of two Russian tanks in the Toretsk direction. Soldiers of the 28th Brigade used drones to discover and destroy two tanks of the occupiers that were hiding in abandoned buildings.
