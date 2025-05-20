Border guards of "Shkval" showed how drones effectively defeated the Russians in Luhansk region: details of the operation

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
07:07 PM • 8922 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 23370 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 37355 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 139006 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 95883 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 279386 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 91593 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 77247 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 52733 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 34167 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
1.5m/s
74%
744mm
Popular news

"This is a new war": the Russian army is changing tactics in Ukraine - NYT

May 19, 02:16 PM • 12278 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 32679 views

Relic dragon tree is threatened with extinction due to climate change and goats

May 19, 02:47 PM • 6374 views

Violet Affleck towered over her mother, enjoying socializing during the holidays

May 19, 03:10 PM • 7212 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 43310 views
Publications

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 43344 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 70233 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 139004 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 279386 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 121909 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 32719 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 33300 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 120924 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 125349 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 211306 views
Actual

The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

Border guards of "Shkval" showed how drones effectively defeated the Russians in Luhansk region: details of the operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

The Carpathian detachment with accurate strikes of fpv-drones destroyed enemy equipment, antennas, fortifications and positions in Luhansk region. Also, about a dozen enemy UAVs were intercepted.

Border guards of "Shkval" showed how drones effectively defeated the Russians in Luhansk region: details of the operation

Border guards of the "Shkval" commandant's office defeated the enemy in Luhansk region. The corresponding video is published by the Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the soldiers of the Carpathian detachment inflicted accurate strikes with fpv drones on enemy equipment, antennas, wifi bridges, fortifications, positions and places of enemy concentration.

Also, the soldiers managed to intercept about a dozen enemy UAVs

- the caption to the video reads.

Let us remind you

SBU conducted a combined special operation, destroying the enemy's "Neva" radar and warehouses on gas production platforms in the Black Sea. The special operation used naval and air drones.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of two Russian tanks in the Toretsk direction. Soldiers of the 28th Brigade used drones to discover and destroy two tanks of the occupiers that were hiding in abandoned buildings.

"It was a juicy target": soldiers of the 110th OMBR showed the destruction of the "Vozrozhdeniye" MLRS in the Novopavlivka direction08.05.25, 03:18 • 3862 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Luhansk Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Brent
$65.61
Bitcoin
$105,586.10
S&P 500
$5,957.61
Tesla
$341.13
Газ TTF
$35.23
Золото
$3,225.17
Ethereum
$2,528.23