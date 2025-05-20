"We will not back down": Iran issued an ultimatum to the US regarding the nuclear deal

Nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States will "lead to nothing" if Washington insists that Tehran completely stop uranium enrichment. This was stated by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication clarifies that the day before, US Special Envoy Steve Whitcoff confirmed Washington's position that any new agreement between the US and Iran should include an agreement on Tehran's renunciation of uranium enrichment. Iran states that the country's nuclear energy program has exclusively peaceful goals.

Our position on enrichment is clear, and we have repeatedly stated that this is a national achievement that we will not give up - said the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

The media reminds that during his visit to the Persian Gulf region last week, US President Donald Trump said that the agreement is "very close", but Iran needs to act quickly.

"During his first presidential term in 2017-21, Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers, which strictly limited Tehran's uranium enrichment activities in exchange for exemption from international sanctions," the article says.

Let us remind you

Donald Trump on Friday, May 16, called on Iran to "move" in the nuclear issue. The US President stressed that "something bad will happen" if action is not taken quickly enough to reach an agreement.

Earlier, Iran stated that it is ready to sign a nuclear agreement if the US lifts economic sanctions. Tehran promises not to produce nuclear weapons, to enrich uranium only for civilian needs and to allow inspectors.

