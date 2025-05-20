"We will not back down": Iran issued an ultimatum to the US regarding the nuclear deal

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
07:07 PM • 7538 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

05:40 PM • 20745 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 35646 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 136766 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 94538 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 278532 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 91356 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 77202 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 52695 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 34156 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
75%
744mm
Popular news

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 69101 views

Vance on negotiations for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: "at a dead end"

May 19, 01:57 PM • 24099 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 32322 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 31663 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 42080 views
Publications

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 42124 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 69147 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 136766 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 278532 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 121422 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 31698 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 32360 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 120710 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 125150 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 211067 views
Actual

The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

"We will not back down": Iran issued an ultimatum to the US regarding the nuclear deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

Iran has stated that nuclear talks will fail if the US demands a complete halt to uranium enrichment. Tehran assures that the country's nuclear energy program has exclusively peaceful goals.

"We will not back down": Iran issued an ultimatum to the US regarding the nuclear deal

Nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States will "lead to nothing" if Washington insists that Tehran completely stop uranium enrichment. This was stated by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication clarifies that the day before, US Special Envoy Steve Whitcoff confirmed Washington's position that any new agreement between the US and Iran should include an agreement on Tehran's renunciation of uranium enrichment. Iran states that the country's nuclear energy program has exclusively peaceful goals.

Our position on enrichment is clear, and we have repeatedly stated that this is a national achievement that we will not give up

- said the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

The media reminds that during his visit to the Persian Gulf region last week, US President Donald Trump said that the agreement is "very close", but Iran needs to act quickly.

"During his first presidential term in 2017-21, Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers, which strictly limited Tehran's uranium enrichment activities in exchange for exemption from international sanctions," the article says.

Let us remind you

Donald Trump on Friday, May 16, called on Iran to "move" in the nuclear issue. The US President stressed that "something bad will happen" if action is not taken quickly enough to reach an agreement.

Earlier, Iran stated that it is ready to sign a nuclear agreement if the US lifts economic sanctions. Tehran promises not to produce nuclear weapons, to enrich uranium only for civilian needs and to allow inspectors.

The US has not provided details of the nuclear deal proposal with Iran announced by Trump - CNN 16.05.25, 18:29 • 2864 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$105,461.90
S&P 500
$5,957.61
Tesla
$341.13
Газ TTF
$35.23
Золото
$3,232.65
Ethereum
$2,524.92