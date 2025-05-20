$41.500.03
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
07:07 PM • 8924 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 23377 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 37360 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 139011 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 95886 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 279386 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 91593 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 77247 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 52733 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 34167 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

The EU will approve the 17th package of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, targeting the shadow fleet and energy sector - Estonian Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 88 views

According to the Estonian Foreign Minister, on May 20, the EU will approve the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting the shadow fleet and energy revenues. The 18th package of restrictions is "already moving".

The EU will approve the 17th package of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, targeting the shadow fleet and energy sector - Estonian Foreign Minister

On Tuesday, May 20, the European Union will approve the 17th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. This was reported by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on social network X, UNN informs.

Details

He specified that the new restrictions will be aimed at Russia's shadow fleet and Russia's income from energy. At the same time, the 18th sanctions package is "already moving".

Putin has not changed his goals - he still wants to destroy Ukraine and rewrite the borders of Europe. He rejected ceasefire proposals and continues to launch fierce attacks on Ukraine. He will only stop when the price becomes unbearable

- wrote the head of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that Estonia steadfastly supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reported that Europe will impose more sanctions against Russia. According to him, European leaders agreed on this with US President Donald Trump.

Later, Trump stated that he will not strengthen sanctions against Russia, as he believes that there is a chance for progress in negotiations. At the same time, he added that "there may come a moment when this happens."

There will be a package of sanctions from Europe, and it will be very powerful - Zelensky19.05.25, 22:42 • 2282 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
European Union
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Estonia
Ukraine
