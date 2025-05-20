The EU will approve the 17th package of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, targeting the shadow fleet and energy sector - Estonian Foreign Minister

On Tuesday, May 20, the European Union will approve the 17th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. This was reported by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on social network X, UNN informs.

Details

He specified that the new restrictions will be aimed at Russia's shadow fleet and Russia's income from energy. At the same time, the 18th sanctions package is "already moving".

Putin has not changed his goals - he still wants to destroy Ukraine and rewrite the borders of Europe. He rejected ceasefire proposals and continues to launch fierce attacks on Ukraine. He will only stop when the price becomes unbearable - wrote the head of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that Estonia steadfastly supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reported that Europe will impose more sanctions against Russia. According to him, European leaders agreed on this with US President Donald Trump.

Later, Trump stated that he will not strengthen sanctions against Russia, as he believes that there is a chance for progress in negotiations. At the same time, he added that "there may come a moment when this happens."

There will be a package of sanctions from Europe, and it will be very powerful - Zelensky