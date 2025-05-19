There will be a package of sanctions from Europe, and it will be very powerful - Zelensky

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
07:07 PM • 5854 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

05:40 PM • 18267 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
03:26 PM • 34185 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 134716 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 93616 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 277691 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 91093 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 77118 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 52633 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 34134 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.1m/s
70%
744mm
Popular news

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 67808 views

Vance on negotiations for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: "at a dead end"

May 19, 01:57 PM • 23342 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 31297 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 30698 views

Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 40920 views
Publications

Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 40953 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 67847 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 134712 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 277690 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 120970 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 30724 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 31329 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 120494 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 124946 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 210822 views
Actual

The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

There will be a package of sanctions from Europe, and it will be very powerful - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1478 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Europe will introduce a powerful package of sanctions against Russia. The President added that new sanctions will be introduced if the war continues.

There will be a package of sanctions from Europe, and it will be very powerful - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the package of sanctions promised by the leaders of Great Britain, France, Germany and Poland during the meeting in Kyiv will be introduced. He stressed that in case of non-compliance of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, there will be another package of sanctions, reports UNN.

The package from Europe will be and it will be strong. There are relevant dates. No one will push anyone, there are dates, there are agreements. I am sure of this

- Zelensky explained.

The President stressed that if Russia does not stop hostilities and sit down at the negotiating table, there will be another package of sanctions.

"Moreover, there will be the next package. After that. If there is no ceasefire from the Russian side, there will be a strong European package and the next one," the head of state noted.

Zelenskyy added that it is now important to cooperate with the United States, because whether Russia will be able to earn money for waging this war in the future depends primarily on their sanctions.

"As for the package of the United States of America - this is a different story. Here we all need to work together with the United States of America so that at some point, at a moment that they can, they impose sanctions. This will help a lot - banking, energy sanctions. It depends very much on America whether the Russian army and Putin will earn money for this war. Or they will have serious economic challenges," Zelensky explained.

Supplement

Ukraine can sign a memorandum with Russia on ending the war, which will include a ceasefire. Zelenskyy said he would discuss the proposals of the Russian Federation after receiving them.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
France
United Kingdom
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$105,461.90
S&P 500
$5,957.61
Tesla
$341.13
Газ TTF
$35.23
Золото
$3,235.34
Ethereum
$2,520.30