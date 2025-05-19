There will be a package of sanctions from Europe, and it will be very powerful - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the package of sanctions promised by the leaders of Great Britain, France, Germany and Poland during the meeting in Kyiv will be introduced. He stressed that in case of non-compliance of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, there will be another package of sanctions, reports UNN.

The package from Europe will be and it will be strong. There are relevant dates. No one will push anyone, there are dates, there are agreements. I am sure of this - Zelensky explained.

The President stressed that if Russia does not stop hostilities and sit down at the negotiating table, there will be another package of sanctions.

"Moreover, there will be the next package. After that. If there is no ceasefire from the Russian side, there will be a strong European package and the next one," the head of state noted.

Zelenskyy added that it is now important to cooperate with the United States, because whether Russia will be able to earn money for waging this war in the future depends primarily on their sanctions.

"As for the package of the United States of America - this is a different story. Here we all need to work together with the United States of America so that at some point, at a moment that they can, they impose sanctions. This will help a lot - banking, energy sanctions. It depends very much on America whether the Russian army and Putin will earn money for this war. Or they will have serious economic challenges," Zelensky explained.

Supplement

Ukraine can sign a memorandum with Russia on ending the war, which will include a ceasefire. Zelenskyy said he would discuss the proposals of the Russian Federation after receiving them.