US imposes sanctions on two more ICC judges over Israel investigation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the imposition of restrictions against representatives of the International Criminal Court (ICC) - Gocha Lordkipanidze from Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin from Mongolia. The decision was made within the framework of a presidential decree aimed at countering the court's attempts to prosecute citizens of states that are not members of the ICC. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the State Department, the sanctions targeted judges who participated in rejecting Israeli appeals regarding the investigation of events in the Gaza Strip. Thus, the number of ICC officials under American restrictions increased to 11 people.

Today, I am sanctioning two judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Gocha Lordkipanidze from Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin from Mongolia, pursuant to Executive Order 14203. These individuals were directly involved in the ICC's efforts to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli citizens without Israel's consent. – Rubio stated.

Conflict of Jurisdictions and The Hague's Reaction

The International Criminal Court called Washington's actions the fourth round of pressure this year and a direct interference in the administration of justice. The ICC emphasizes that such measures undermine the international legal order and the independence of judicial institutions.

Despite the fact that the US and Israel do not recognize the jurisdiction of the Hague court, the ICC continues proceedings at the request of the Palestinian side, which has been a member of the organization since 2015. Earlier, the court issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes during the conflict with Hamas.

