Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US imposes sanctions on two more ICC judges over Israel investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4822 views

US Secretary of State Rubio announced the imposition of restrictions against two ICC judges, Gocha Lordkipanidze and Erdenebalsuren Damdin. This decision was made under an executive order aimed at countering attempts by the court to prosecute citizens of states that are not members of the ICC.

US imposes sanctions on two more ICC judges over Israel investigation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the imposition of restrictions against representatives of the International Criminal Court (ICC) - Gocha Lordkipanidze from Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin from Mongolia. The decision was made within the framework of a presidential decree aimed at countering the court's attempts to prosecute citizens of states that are not members of the ICC. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the State Department, the sanctions targeted judges who participated in rejecting Israeli appeals regarding the investigation of events in the Gaza Strip. Thus, the number of ICC officials under American restrictions increased to 11 people.

Philippines claims ICC issued arrest warrant for ex-President Duterte's ally over drug war: court denies08.11.25, 13:02 • 4250 views

Today, I am sanctioning two judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Gocha Lordkipanidze from Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin from Mongolia, pursuant to Executive Order 14203. These individuals were directly involved in the ICC's efforts to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli citizens without Israel's consent.

– Rubio stated.

Conflict of Jurisdictions and The Hague's Reaction

The International Criminal Court called Washington's actions the fourth round of pressure this year and a direct interference in the administration of justice. The ICC emphasizes that such measures undermine the international legal order and the independence of judicial institutions.

Despite the fact that the US and Israel do not recognize the jurisdiction of the Hague court, the ICC continues proceedings at the request of the Palestinian side, which has been a member of the organization since 2015. Earlier, the court issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes during the conflict with Hamas.

ICC confirms war crimes charges against Joseph Kony, leader of the notorious Lord's Resistance Army06.11.25, 21:15 • 3925 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Mongolia
Israel
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Philippines
Yoav Gallant
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine
Georgia